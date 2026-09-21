Brewers'Jackson Chourio Just Pulled Off MLB First Before Turning 23

What Jackson Chourio has been able to do for the Milwaukee Brewers at such a young age is truly special, to say the least.

Chourio is just 22 years old and is already in his third full season in the majors. That in itself is rare. The success that he has been able to have is even more surprising. Again, Chourio is 22 years old. He's younger than most of the top Rookie of the Year Award candidates out there right now, including the top two in the National League in JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart. And yet he's in his third big league season and just made history. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Chourio became the first player in big league history to have three 20-20 seasons before turning 23 years old.

"Jackson Chourio is the first player in MLB history with three 20-HR/20-SB seasons before turning 23 years old," Langs wrote.

Jackson Chourio Is Special

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's a bit niche, but it shows not only how good Chourio has been to kick off his big league career, but also how consistent he has been. He kicked off his big league career as a 20-year-old back in 2024, and yet he had success right away and finished the season with 21 homers, 79 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases in 148 games played. In 2025, he had another 20-20 season with 21 homers and 21 stolen bases. In 2026, he has been even better, despite missing over one month to begin the season.

Chourio has played in 121 games and is slashing .285/.344/.481 with an .825 OPS, 24 homers, 70 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 89 runs scored. Chourio is up to 4.4 wins above replacement with the season winding down and he has a 125 OPS+, which both will be new career highs for him when the season wraps up.

He is truly a special player and fortunately, the Brewers handed him a long-term contract extension before he ever even stepped on a big league field. Milwaukee knew that it had a star on its hands, and now the entire league does as well. This year, we've seen a massive leap from Chourio. The OPS+ number is a big example.

Before the 2026 season, his career-high OPS+ was 118 as a rookie. This year, it's 125. That means that he has been 25 percent better offensively than the average MLB offensive player. And, again, he's just 22 years old. Imagine what he's going to look like in a few years? We're talking about a guy who has the potential to win a Most Valuable Player Award at some point in his career.