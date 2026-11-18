The Milwaukee Brewers' roster is already guaranteed to look different next year, after losing NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Bauers has been good since being traded to the Brewers from the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season, but he took his game to a whole new level this year. The 30-year-old slugger slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs, 93 runs scored and 94 walks, all of which were career highs. After such a great season and a World Series win, it's not surprising his price tag would go up in free agency.

Despite offering Bauers a one-year, $23 million qualifying offer, Milwaukee still lost him to Boston, which signed the veteran infielder to a four-year, $58 million contract. Losing Bauers may feel like a major blow just after winning the World Series, but it may be a blessing in disguise. Milwaukee still has Andrew Vaughn under contract, and it also has No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer, who just hit 48 home runs in the minor leagues this year, is ready to make an impact. In addition, by not signing Bauers to a $23 million contract this offseason, the Brewers are more likely to lock down All-Star catcher William Contreras with a long-term extension.

Milwaukee has a promising future at first base

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though Vaughn lacks the power Bauers displayed this season, he did not struggle with getting on base. The 28-year-old hit .306 this season with six home runs and 43 RBIs. Vaughn's game fits well with Milwaukee's small-ball mentality, but if the team wants to pack a little more punch, Fischer is on deck and ready.

The Brewers took Fischer with their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and the 22-year-old has been climbing through the minor leagues. Fischer led the minor leagues with 48 home runs, the fifth-most since 1963. He also had 114 runs batted in while batting .273. Fischer's calling card is his power, and with Bauers out of the way, he has a clear path to playing time.

A William Contreras extension seems far more feasible now

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) speaks to the media after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has a reputation for trading away star players under team control to maximize their value before they can hit free agency. The Brewers are actively listening to offers for former All-Star pitcher Trevor Megill, but seem intent on retaining Contreras. Contreras is one of the league's best catchers, and since Milwaukee didn't spend $23 million to keep Bauers this offseason, giving the 28-year-old a long-term extension now makes more sense.

Overall, the Brewers wanted to keep Bauers, which makes sense. He just had the best season of his career, and if he can maintain that level of success, that's great. However, this was by far his best year. If Milwaukee had brought him back on a qualifying offer and he excelled, it would have likely cost even more next season to retain him on a long-term deal. Also, if Bauers regresses next year, it would have been a bad contract.

Instead, the Brewers can get a good look at Fischer next season if they want to platoon him with Vaughn, and focus on getting an extension done with Contreras, which should be their highest priority.