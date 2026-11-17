The Milwaukee Brewers are generating some serious trade interest around Major League Baseball right now with the hot stove really starting to turn on around the league.

Milwaukee already has lost both Jake Bauers and Dustin May in free agency and more changes could be coming. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Brewers are "hearing" from clubs with interest in both All-Star closer Trevor Megill and 2026 World Series Most Valuable Player William Contreras.

"The World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers are hearing from clubs on their two most prominent players entering walk years, catcher William Contreras and closer Trevor Megill," Rosenthal and Sammon Wrote. " ... All of the above players also are candidates for extensions. The Rays have indicated they might sign Rasmussen to a longer deal, and the Brewers figure to explore one with Contreras."

Milwaukee Has Decisions To Make

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that it would be pretty shocking at this point if Contreras were to be moved. Sure, he has one more season of team control left. But the overwhelming buzz around the league over the last few weeks is that Milwaukee is expected to hold onto its star backstop and is even interested in a long-term contract extension with him.

Megill, on the other hand, seems far more likely to be moved than Contreras, at the very least. It has been talked about over and over how Milwaukee has traded stars a year before free agency. In recent memory, that has skewed towards pitchers. Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes, for example. Josh Hader also was traded before landing a massive deal. When shortstop Willy Adames was a year from free agency, Milwaukee kept him around. The Brewers are a pitching factory and always seem to have the next guy available.

When it comes to the closer spot, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby or even the newly acquired Ryan Walker could all fill in if Megill is moved. Or, the Brewers simply could sign a cheap free agent, like Kenley Jansen.

Megill has been incredible in Milwaukee. But even he got the full-time closer job because he was the next man up when Williams was traded. Williams was dealt in large part because Megill was ready to take over. Now, Uribe, Ashby or Walker could be that next guy.

If either are going to be moved, it's far more likely that it's Megill over Contreras.