Jake Bauers Isn't Only Brewers Champ Who Could Leave Milwaukee

As the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached, the Milwaukee Brewers knew that they needed more pitching.

There's no denying the fact that the Brewers were trending in the right direction, but with injuries all over the place at the time, Milwaukee went hunting for arms and came away with Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela. All three of these hurlers played a role down the stretch and throughout the club's World Series run. Also, all three are now available in free agency. In a column on Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Senzatela is someone teams are keeping a close eye on right now.

"A few teams have expressed interest in free agent Antonio Senzatela as a starting pitcher," Sammon and Rosenthal wrote. "In 2026, for the first time in his career, the 10-year veteran worked strictly as a reliever. Senzatela’s stuff and velocity played up from the bullpen. In 57 games (73 1/3 innings) spent between the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers, Senzatela had a 4.05 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP."

The Brewers Hurler Is Generating Interest

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) reacts during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senzatela didn't have an electric run with Milwaukee down the stretch. He made 23 appearances and logged a 5.14 ERA in a Brewers uniform. The overall number doesn't sound great, but he had 15 scoreless appearances with Milwaukee. Only three of his 23 appearances featured more than one run allowed. So, when you look under the hood, his run in Milwaukee was better than initially expected.

More importantly, Senzatela was great in the playoffs. He made four appearances and didn't allow an earned run in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

With the reported interest in Senzatela out there, that certainly hurts the chances of Milwaukee retaining the righty. Milwaukee turned down his $14 million option for the 2027 season, which was absolutely the right call. Right now, his projected market value is set at just over $9.4 million over two years, per Spotrac. That number actually shouldn't turn the Brewers away. That's arguably a perfectly fair value for Senzatela. Before coming to Milwaukee, he had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances with the Colorado Rockies.

As of right now, a return doesn't seem to be likely. That could change. Right now, Rosenthal and Sammon's report about interest around the league doesn't bode well for a return. Fans shouldn't be expecting a return at this very moment. If the market doesn't fully develop, then things could change.