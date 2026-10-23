Latest Brandon Woodruff Injury Update Ahead of Game 1 (Everything Brewers Fans Need to Know)

Back in July, Brandon Woodruff's 2026 season appeared to be over. On top of that, it seemed like the 2027 season was seriously at risk as well.

The Milwaukee Brewers star landed on the Injured List due to an anterior shoulder capsule injury. Initially, the expectation was that Woodruff would need surgery. Back in 2023, Woodruff's season was cut short due to an anterior shoulder capsule injury that required surgery. He missed the entire 2024 season and a chunk of the 2025 campaign. So, when Woodruff landed on the Injured List this past summer, the perception around the injury wasn't positive.

Shockingly, in August, it was revealed that after further evaluation, Woodruff didn't need surgery after all. Shortly afterward, Woodruff returned to the hill to begin a throwing progression. Now, roughly two months later, Woodruff is healthy — or at least as close to healthy as he can be at this point. Woodruff has been throwing bullpens and threw his first live outing earlier in the week.

Brandon Woodruff's Status Will Be Determined Friday

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday morning the Brewers will announce their World Series roster and Woodruff has put himself firmly in the mix for a role. There's no guarantee, of course. On Thursday, Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold was asked about Woodruff and said that he looked "really good" in his outing.

"Woody looked really good the other day… this is one of the most successful, dominant big-game pitchers I’ve been around… there are are also some rule constraints that we’re having to work through," Arnold said.

“Woody looked really good the other day… this is one of the most successful, dominant big-game pitchers I’ve been around… there are are also some rule constraints that we’re having to work through.”



- Matt Arnold on Brandon Woodruff’s potential World Series roster inclusion… pic.twitter.com/RGjOabBVQt — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 22, 2026

On the "rule constraints" front, that's in reference to a league rule that if a player needs to come off a playoff roster due to injury but the league views it as recurring or pre-existing, they are unable to replace them on the playoff roster.

When it comes to Woodruff, that's the biggest thing making it even a question whether he will be activated. As of Friday morning, the club hasn't announced whether he will make his big return. On Thursday night, we shared a last-second prediction and had Woodruff on the World Series roster.

When the Brewers announce their 26-man roster on Friday morning, the vast majority of it will not surprise fans. The Brewers used the same roster in the NLDS and the NLCS. When you check it out, skip right to the pitchers. There's a real chance that Woodruff's name is on the list. But it isn't guaranteed.