Brewers Last-Second Prediction: Brandon Woodruff On or Off?

The Milwaukee Brewers are less than 24 hours away from playing their first World Series game since 1982.

On Friday morning, the Brewers will announce their World Series roster and the last big question looming over the organization is whether Brandon Woodruff will make it on. It's been the topic that has dominated the week leading up to the World Series. With less than a day to go until the series kicks off, here's our final prediction: Woodruff will end up on the roster.

Woodruff has been working his way back for months at this point. When he began his rehab, it was known that he would have a minuscule chance of a return and that the only way he would have any chance of returning in 2026 is if Milwaukee made the World Series. Again, the Brewers haven't played in a World Series game since 1982. The odds weren't in Milwaukee's favor, but it did its job and won the National League pennant.

Brandon Woodruff Should Be On The World Series Roster

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcgher Brandon Woodruff (53) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note here how important Woodruff is to the Brewers franchise as a whole. Over the last few years, the Brewers have been dominant. Milwaukee has won four straight National League Central titles, but this hasn't always been the case, as Brewers fans know. It was a long time before the Brewers became a perennial playoff team again and fans have been fortunate to witness the golden age of Brewers baseball. Woodruff made his big league debut in 2017 with Milwaukee. That season was Milwaukee's sixth straight campaign missing the playoffs.

Then, in 2018, the Brewers made it back to the playoffs and that was the beginning of this golden age. Since 2018, the only season the Brewers missed the playoffs was in 2022. Milwaukee has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. Woodruff and Christian Yelich are the guys who have been here through it all.

He threw a live session earlier in the week and reached 92 miles per hour. Woodruff has been around the block. He knows how to get guys out. Early in the season, Woodruff missed time due to a shoulder injury. After April 30, he didn't pitch in a game again until June 22. That day, he tossed six one-hit innings against the Cincinnati Reds and struck out 10. A few days later, he tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs and struck out six. Plus, he allowed just one hit again.

It's been a while since Woodruff has taken the mound. But, again, he knows how to get guys out. Much has been made about the fact that if Woodruff is placed on the roster and then needs to come off due to injury, Milwaukee likely wouldn't be able to add another hurler in his place. Milwaukee went through the NLDS and NLCS without putting Chad Patrick and Kyle Harrison on the mound. Shane Drohan only pitched once. It really wouldn't be an issue for the Brewers, even if Woodruff came off.

At the end of the day, how often are you going to be able to play in the World Series? Woodruff is a big reason why the Brewers are here. Put him on. Milwaukee will be just fine.