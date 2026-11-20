The Milwaukee Brewers finally proved they were the best team in baseball by winning their first-ever World Series, yet they're surprisingly still not viewed as a premier free-agent destination.

Milwaukee has been one of baseball's most consistent teams, reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine years. They have also dominated the National League Central division, winning four straight division titles. The Brewers led the league with a franchise-record 103 regular-season wins and reached the World Series for the first time in nearly 45 years.

Despite demolishing the Tampa Bay Rays in the championship and going 11-2 in the playoffs, including a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee somehow still isn't viewed as a premier landing spot for free agents. In a ranking of top destinations for free agents this offseason, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Brewers at No. 10.

Milwaukee's success should be drawing in more free agents

Milwaukee Brewers gather around the Commissioner’s Trophy during the championship rally Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to become the 2026 World Series champions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"After this, it's nothing but big-budget contenders who ended this past season with tax payrolls north of $250M," Miller wrote on Thursday. "But how could the reigning World Series champions not be a top 10 destination for free agents? Even though it looks like their response to losing Jake Bauers to the Red Sox is backfilling with 'internal candidates,' the Brewers should have room in the budget for at least one key addition.

"At any rate, they've already locked up Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara on team-friendly long-term deals. Jacob Misiorowski is still laughably cheap as a pre-arbitration superstar. Brandon Woodruff's $22M salary is no longer on the books. There's zero chance they're signing Tarik Skubal and virtually no chance of bringing Freddy Peralta back home."

Yes, the Brewers aren't going to spend upwards of $100 million to bring in a player in the offseason, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Milwaukee has built itself up by developing young talent in its farm system and making the most of low-risk, high-reward trades, which has worked.

Though Milwaukee isn't one of the largest markets in baseball, it has shown year after year that it can compete with the best teams. Any player who isn't set to cash in on a monster contract like Skubal should be desperate to join a franchise like the Brewers if they want to win it all.

Despite not being considered a premier free-agent destination, it will be interesting to see how things change if a salary cap and salary floor are introduced this offseason.