Should the Milwaukee Brewers consider trading away 2026 World Series Most Valuable Player William Contreras this offseason?

Contreras has just one more season of team control left, which is why there has even been chatter about his standing with the organization. But arguably Milwaukee absolutely should not move him this offseason, despite the fact that there is interest in him in the trade market. While the vast majority of the buzz around Contreras this offseason has pointed towards him likely staying, there is still interest in him in the trade market, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"The trade market further complicated the equation for [Ryan Jeffers]," Rosenthal wrote. "The Athletics’ Shea Langeliers, Colorado Rockies’ Hunter Goodman, and Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras are among the catchers drawing trade interest, and the San Diego Padres could move Felix Fermin or Luis Campusano."

The Brewers Should Keep William Contreras

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) throws to first base in an attempt to get out Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Contreras received a throwing error on the play. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The catcher free agent market isn't very deep this offseason. Ryan Jeffers would've been an option, but he accepted the qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins. Right now, a few of the top options available in free agency are Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, Kyle Higashioka, Gary Sanchez, James McCann and Jake Rogers, among others.

That's why it makes a bit of sense that Contreras continues to be talked about as someone who has generated trade interest, but it doesn't mean that Milwaukee should move him. He put his full value on display throughout the Brewers' run to the World Series. In the playoffs, Contreras slashed .373/.448/.588 with a 1.037 OPS, three home runs, nine RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles and seven runs scored in 13 games. In the 13 games, Contreras also was elite defensively and threw out six base runners trying to steal.

If the Brewers traded Contreras away, they'd likely be positioned in the majors with Bo Naylor and No. 11 prospect Jeferson Quero. Both have potential. Naylor is a former first-round pick and is just 26 years old. Quero is 24 years old and was the Brewers' top prospect before injuries slowed him down. But neither is Contreras. The Brewers are coming off the first World Series title in franchise history and they would not have won it without Contreras.

With the vast majority of the team still together, they could win it again next year. But Contreras is a key cog in that idea. Arguably, the value of a second straight World Series run is higher than what the return for Contreras would be. On the bright side, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Contreras "isn't going anywhere" and The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that Milwaukee will try to extend Contreras this offseason.

Even if an extension isn't signed, Contreras is a leader for the organization and should be with the club on Opening Day. If the Brewers don't look like they have a shot at a title next summer, then you could always try to trade Contreras then and still get a solid return. At this point, a Contreras deal would do more harm than good for the organization.