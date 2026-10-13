The Good, the Bad, the Ugly From Brewers Game 2 Win vs. Dodgers
In this story:
The Milwaukee Brewers are two wins away from knocking out the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and advancing to the World Series.
Game 2 was a back-and-forth affair, but the Brewers powered on and took down the Dodgers, 7-4, at American Family Field. The National League Championship Series is far from over, but it was an excellent night for the Brewers overall.
The Good
William Contreras
There was no bigger star for the Brewers on Monday night than William Contreras. The three-time All-Star carried the load offensively for Milwaukee and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and a walk. Simply put, Contreras was a superstar on Monday night and is the biggest reason why Milwaukee was able to come out on top for the second straight night.
The Bullpen
The Brewers' bullpen was very good in the regular season, but has stepped up even more in the postseason. Milwaukee's bullpen already led the league with a 0.38 postseason ERA. That number is going down. The Brewers' bullpen combined to throw five shutout innings on Monday night and didn't allow a base hit, while striking out seven Dodgers batters. Logan Henderson only went four innings, which certainly would've made fans nervous if they were told that would be the case before the game. But the bullpen kept Milwaukee afloat and gave the offense enough time to get it done.
David Hamilton
Hamilton's speed was a game-changer on Monday night. The speedy infielder went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Hamilton played in just two games in the National League Division Series and didn't play in Game 1 against the Dodgers. He got his opportunity and made the most of it.
Brice Turang/Christian Yelich/Cooper Pratt
Along with Contreras and Hamilton, Turang, Yelich and Pratt all had multi-hit games in Game 2 and helped to power the offense.
The Bad
Logan Henderson's Defense
Henderson pitched four innings and recorded two errors in the win. The righty allowed two earned runs, but also two unearned runs. Fortunately, the Brewers' offense picked him up because those two errors could've been costly.
The Ugly
The Dodgers' Offense Vs. Milwaukee's Bullpen
The Dodgers' offense couldn't do anything against Milwaukee's bullpen, literally. The Brewers' bullpen didn't just pitch five hitless innings, but instead, five perfect innings. No base hits, no walks, nothing. Milwaukee became the first team in MLB history to have five perfect innings from the bullpen in a playoff game.
Los Angeles couldn't do anything against it.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com