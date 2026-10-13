The Good, the Bad, the Ugly From Brewers Game 2 Win vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are two wins away from knocking out the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and advancing to the World Series.

Game 2 was a back-and-forth affair, but the Brewers powered on and took down the Dodgers, 7-4, at American Family Field. The National League Championship Series is far from over, but it was an excellent night for the Brewers overall.

The Good

William Contreras

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) watches his home run during the fifth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026. Mark HoffmanMandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no bigger star for the Brewers on Monday night than William Contreras. The three-time All-Star carried the load offensively for Milwaukee and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and a walk. Simply put, Contreras was a superstar on Monday night and is the biggest reason why Milwaukee was able to come out on top for the second straight night.

The Bullpen

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' bullpen was very good in the regular season, but has stepped up even more in the postseason. Milwaukee's bullpen already led the league with a 0.38 postseason ERA. That number is going down. The Brewers' bullpen combined to throw five shutout innings on Monday night and didn't allow a base hit, while striking out seven Dodgers batters. Logan Henderson only went four innings, which certainly would've made fans nervous if they were told that would be the case before the game. But the bullpen kept Milwaukee afloat and gave the offense enough time to get it done.

David Hamilton

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton (6) hits an RBI single to score infielder Brice Turang (not pictured) against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamilton's speed was a game-changer on Monday night. The speedy infielder went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Hamilton played in just two games in the National League Division Series and didn't play in Game 1 against the Dodgers. He got his opportunity and made the most of it.

Brice Turang/Christian Yelich/Cooper Pratt

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang (2) celebrates with first base coach Spencer Allen (67) after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Contreras and Hamilton, Turang, Yelich and Pratt all had multi-hit games in Game 2 and helped to power the offense.

The Bad

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026.Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Henderson's Defense

Henderson pitched four innings and recorded two errors in the win. The righty allowed two earned runs, but also two unearned runs. Fortunately, the Brewers' offense picked him up because those two errors could've been costly.

The Ugly

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out swinging against starting Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (not pictured) during the first inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers' Offense Vs. Milwaukee's Bullpen

The Dodgers' offense couldn't do anything against Milwaukee's bullpen, literally. The Brewers' bullpen didn't just pitch five hitless innings, but instead, five perfect innings. No base hits, no walks, nothing. Milwaukee became the first team in MLB history to have five perfect innings from the bullpen in a playoff game.

The Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have 5 perfect innings from the bullpen in a postseason game 😲 https://t.co/e7pz4PlOLD — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 13, 2026

Los Angeles couldn't do anything against it.