Probable Relievers Available for Brewers After 12-Inning Game 4 Marathon

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to wrap up the 2026 World Series on Wednesday night after dropping Game 4.

It was a marathon at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night with the Tampa Bay Rays coming out on top, 4-3. All eyes are now on Game 5 and the Brewers will turn to their ace to try to get the job done and close the door with Jacob Misiorowski. In Game 1, the young flamethrower tossed five innings of one-run ball as Milwaukee took the early series lead. Now, the Brewers will need him again, and it would be helpful if he's able to go deep in the contest because the bullpen was stretched thin in Game 4.

Dustin May pitched three innings to start the game and then the Brewers used seven relievers afterward: JoJo Romero (one inning), Abner Uribe (two innings), DL Hall (1 2/3 innings), Trevor Megill (1/3 inning), Aaron Ashby (2 1/3 innings), Antonio Senzatela (2/3 inning) and Shane Drohan (zero outs recorded).

The Brewers' Bullpen Is Thin

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks back to the dugout in the fifth inning after pitching two scoreless innings at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only relievers who were not used in Game 4 were Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff. So, in Game 5, at least Harrison seemingly would be available, despite not pitching at all in the playoffs. Woodruff took the hill in Game 3 and he threw 18 pitches. If the Brewers are really hurting for pitching on Wednesday night, it will be interesting to see if they turn to Woodruff.

Neither Logan Henderson nor Robert Gasser pitched in Game 4. Henderson started Game 2 and would be in line to start Game 6, if necessary. Gasser pitched six innings in Game 3. Gasser threw just 75 pitches. In a pinch, he'd be someone to watch on Wednesday night in an emergency scenario.

With Megill only getting one out on Wednesday, he absolutely will be available in Game 5. Drohan tossed 15 pitches, so he technically could be available. But it would be a shock if we saw him in a tight contest again. Uribe pitched in Games 1 and 2, but not in Game 3. He threw 19 pitches on Wednesday, but he's someone to watch in a shorter outing. Romero threw just 11 pitches in Game 4, so he's someone who could be available in Game 5.

Ashby has defied all odds so far this postseason, but even he needs some rest at points. He threw 31 pitches on Wednesday. Barring an emergency, don't expect to see him in Game 5.

Megill, Harrison, Woodruff (maybe), Uribe and Romero appear to be the most likely Game 5 bullpen options. If the Brewers want to mix in a starter, then keep an eye on Henderson and Gasser.