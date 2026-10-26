Report: Brandon Woodruff Was Considered for Game 3 Opener Role, Now What?

Will the Milwaukee Brewers use Brandon Woodruff on the mound in the 2026 World Series?

He got through the first barrier and made it on the roster in the first place. But he hasn't pitched in a game just yet. At this moment, it hasn't been announced by the club when he could go, but Sports Illustrated's own Tom Verducci reported on Monday while joining "Foul Territory" that Woodruff actually was considered as a potential opener for Game 3, but Milwaukee went in a different direction.

"There was some consideration on Milwaukee's part to use him as an opener in [Monday's] game," Verucci reported. "Game 3. And then go to Gasser. Let's face it. With [Yandy Diaz] and then [Junior Caminero] at No. 4, you'd prefer a right-hander in that first inning if you wanted to go pure opener. Right now, he can only go at most two innings."

The Brewers considered using Brandon Woodruff as their Game 3 opener, says Tom Verducci.



Ultimately, Robert Gasser’s postseason performance made him impossible to move out of the starting role. pic.twitter.com/KTt1DIC2B7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 26, 2026

Now What?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) is seen smiling during a workout and practice session ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's interesting to hear that the Brewers considered Woodruff as a potential Game 3 opener, but Milwaukee arguably made the right call not to go in that direction. The Rays are tough on lefties, but Robert Gasser has been lights-out in the playoffs so far. He has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched across two starts so far in the postseason. Even though the righties at the top of the Rays' lineup do well against lefties, it's for the best that Milwaukee didn't mess with his flow.

Plus, there are even more questions about Game 4, than Game 3. Gasser has been great throughout the playoffs. Milwaukee doesn't seem to have a set fourth starter at the moment. It was Dustin May entering the playoffs, but he has been throwing out of the bullpen. He has made one start in the playoffs and four bullpen appearances.

In the National League Championship Series, the Brewers used Shane Drohan as a Game 4 opener. The idea of the righties at the top of the Rays' lineup not being great against righties will still be the case on Tuesday when Game 4 gets here. If the Brewers are comfortable putting Woodruff on the mound in a World Series game — which does seem to be the case — they simply could do it on Tuesday. Woodruff would be a great opener option, if he looks like himself, and then you could potentially go to someone, like May, in a multi-inning role afterward.

It's interesting to hear that Milwaukee considered Woodruff to start Game 3. It's a sign that they are serious about having him on the roster and that the spot wasn't just ceremonial. But the better usage would be in Game 4 anyway.