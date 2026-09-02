Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Hits 43rd HR, Matching Ex-Cubs Star

It has been a breakout season for the ages down in the minors for Milwaukee Brewers No. 5 overall prospect Andrew Fischer.

The fact that Fischer is just Milwaukee's No. 5 overall prospect is a testament to how good the Brewers' system is. The 22-year-old would be the top prospect for the vast majority of teams around the league. How many other prospects out there can say that they have 43 homers this season?

The answer is none.

Lazaro Montes, who just made his big league debut with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, has the second-most homers down in the minors this season with 38. Now, he's in the big leagues, though. Third place is Jesús Báez in the St. Louis Cardinals' system with 36 long balls. It would be a pretty big shock if anyone caught Fischer at this point, especially because he keeps crushing. On Tuesday, he hit homer No. 43 on the season.

No. 43 for Andrew Fischer!



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect is the first Minor Leaguer to reach 43 homers in a season since Kris Bryant did so in 2014. pic.twitter.com/DCJP8ZPDM4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 1, 2026

Andrew Fischer Is A Star In The Making

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer throws to first base during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All season, Fischer has been praised and talked about. Somehow, there really hasn't been a moment in which he has slowed down. This is his first full-time professional baseball season and he has 43 homers and 103 RBIs in 115 games across High-A and Double-A. That's a pace of 60 homers across 162 games. Plus, he's batting .272. It has been a special, special season for him.

To put it into perspective how good — and unprecedented — his season has been, Fischer has hit the 11th most homers in a minor league season since 1963 and he still has a few weeks left to add to his tally, per Biloxi Shuckers media relations and broadcaster Javik Blake.

Fischer is tied for the 11th-most HR in an MiLB season in the Modern Era (since 1963). It's the most since 2014 👀 https://t.co/ZKjUfLJT9v pic.twitter.com/jPQGbL4HKM — Javik Blake (@javblake8) September 1, 2026

Right now, he's tied with former Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, who Brewers fans certainly will remember after all the battles Chicago and Milwaukee had. Bryant hit 43 homers in 2014 down in the minors and then was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2015. Ryan Howard is another guy on the list Milwaukee fans will recognize. One year after hitting 46 homers down in the minors, Howard won the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year Award. The next year in 2006, Howard crushed 58 homers for the Philadelphia Phillies and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Fischer is in good company. He has a few weeks to add to his total, but what he has been able to do this season has been special. Fischer has put himself on the map. Hopefully, we can see him up in Milwaukee next year.