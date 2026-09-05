Brewers' Cooper Pratt Just Put Himself in Ryan Braun Territory

When the Milwaukee Brewers handed Cooper Pratt an extension before he even touched a big league field earlier this season, it left some wondering why.

Pratt was a top prospect for Milwaukee, but at the time, he had just three games of Triple-A experience under his belt. Pratt spent the 2025 season in Double-A and hit .238 in 120 games. So, why bet big with an extension already?

Well, Milwaukee clearly saw a star in the making and now the fanbase is seeing the same thing.

Cooper Pratt Looks Like A Star

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) throws to first in attempt to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (not pictured) out in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old is really starting to find his groove in the majors. Over his last eight games, Pratt has slashed .385/.419/.577 with a .996 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, one triple, and six runs scored. He's finding a way to impact winning on a nightly basis at this point. For example, Pratt has recorded at least one RBI in six straight games. He's the first Brewers rookie to do that since Ryan Braun back in 2007, per Just Baseball.

Brewers rookies with an RBI in 6+ consecutive games:



2007 Ryan Braun

2026 Cooper Pratt 🍻



Milwaukee’s young shortstop is off to a strong start to his career! pic.twitter.com/85iaSWa0Jj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 4, 2026

Plus, he's already in the 86th percentile in Major League Baseball in outs above average with four. This is a 22-year-old kid we're talking about with just 56 games of big league experience under his belt, and yet he already has been elite defensively at one of the game's hardest positions and has been above average offensive weapon. In 56 games, Pratt has a 102 OPS+, meaning he has been two percent better than the average offensive piece in baseball.

The Brewers' front office knows what they're doing, to say the least. This is a club that develops talent arguably better than any other team in baseball. That's how they're able to trade stars away a year before free agency and still contend every year. Pratt already looks like the latest win from that perspective. And he has a long-term deal on top of that.

Right now, the Brewers have the best record in baseball, a handful of core pieces under team control for years — like Pratt, Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, Brice Turang, etc. — and the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Jesús Made. Plus, arguably the best overall farm system in the game.

Milwaukee is set up to contend for a tilte this season, and for years to come. It's a wonderful time to be a Brewers fan and it's going to get even better.