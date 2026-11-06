Brewers Should Seriously Consider Trading This Top Prospect Now

The Milwaukee Brewers have been known as a team that is willing to trade a star away a year early, rather than losing them in free agency.

Over the last few years, we've seen guys like Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta all traded away a year early in order to bring top prospects back to town and keep the farm system loaded and ready for the future. But what about the opposite idea? The Brewers have a loaded farm system and there are a few pieces near the top of the minors who may not have a clear role in the majors in 2027 and could be better off being dealt. For example, No. 10 prospect Jett Williams.

The idea of Williams being shipped out of town has merit. This past summer, the Brewers made a run at Tarik Skubal and arguably made a better offer than the Los Angeles Dodgers did to the Detroit Tigers for the superstar. Williams was included in the Brewers' offer for Skubal, along with No. 2 prospect Luis Pena and No. 3 prospect Josh Adamczewski.

The Brewers Should Consider A Jett Williams Trade

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is someone who can play third base, shortstop and center field. Shortstop is occupied by Cooper Pratt and will be for the foreseeable future. Third base could be held by Joey Ortiz in 2027. Or, we very well could see Andrew Fischer, who hit48 home runs down in the minors in 2026, manning the spot at some point. Center field is loaded for the Brewers right now. Garrett Mitchell is the guy for Milwaukee. If he wasn't, then Luis Lara would be the next obvious fit. If neither Mitchell nor Lara were in the spot, then Jackson Chourio could.

So, the Brewers are loaded in areas where Williams can play. He's 23 years old right now and is on the doorstep of the majors. There are surely teams out there that would have a spot for him right away from Opening Day onward. The Brewers should capitalize. Arguably, the Brewers could use another starting pitcher under team control. One team to look at could be the Seattle Mariners. They have a surplus of young hurlers, like Emerson Hancock, who was talked about as a summer trade chip. Logan Gilbert has been talked about as a trade candidate this offseason already.

The New York Yankees are a team with a hole at the hot corner and an excess of pitching as well. Or, what if the Minnesota Twins were willing to move Joe Ryan? Williams may not fit the 2027 Brewers' roster perfectly, barring injuries. With Milwaukee having a chance to go back-to-back next season, it should be willing to consider anything to make the club better, including a trade involving Williams.