Brewers Can't Cut Ties With All-Star If They Want Another World Series Run

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to go back-to-back and make a run at another World Series title in 2027, they are going to need three-time All-Star William Contreras on the roster.

So far this offseason, Milwaukee has done everything right. Milwaukee picked up Contreras' $15.5 million option for the 2027 season, rather than declining it and going to arbitration. Trade rumors began before the World Series even came to a close but ESPN's Jeff Passan shut down the noise and said that he "isn't going anywhere."

That's absolutely how Milwaukee should handle Contreras this winter, despite the fact that he has just one season left of team control. The offseason is long. Just because something is said/reported right now, doesn't mean that it will remain the case come February around the time Spring Training is supposed to begin. But in this case, it should.

The Brewers Should Stick With William Contreras

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers wouldn't have won the 2026 World Series without Contreras. That's why he won the Most Valuable Player Award. On top of slashing .381/.435/.429 with four RBIs, one double and two runs scored, Contreras threw out four Tampa Bay Rays runners trying to steal. Milwaukee won't find a better two-way catcher to replace him if it attempts to trade him a year away from free agency, like it did previously with guys like Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers have more momentum at this point than at any other point in franchise history. They're the reigning champs for the first time and have a real shot at doing it all over again next year. There are points in which you have to go for it, even if there is risk. There is a real risk that next offseason Contreras could end up leaving in free agency and Milwaukee would have to pick up the pieces. But if the Brewers have two World Series rings by then, it'll be a lot easier to deal with. The Brewers would not be the same in 2027 if Contreras is not on the roster.

Offensively, he's great. Defensively, he's great. Plus, he's a leader in the clubhouse. At the end of the day, it will be tough if the Brewers end up losing Contreras a year from now. But that shouldn't stop Milwaukee from going all-in and trying to win a second straight title. The Brewers will not be able to do so without Contreras. So far, the chatter has been positive. That has to continue.