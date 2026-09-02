What Bo Naylor Addition Could Mean For Brewers' William Contreras

With September here, MLB rosters have expanded from 26 to 28 players, allowing teams like the Milwaukee Brewers to call up extra players to bolster their rosters down the stretch.

It was highly expected that one of Milwaukee's open roster spots would go to veteran reliever JoJo Romero, whom the team acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals before the trade deadline. Romero, 29, has had a solid season, posting a 3.30 ERA through 45 appearances this year. After missing over a month following an appendectomy, the veteran reliever made his debut with the Brewers on Tuesday, throwing 2/3 scoreless innings in Milwaukee's 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers made an intriguing decision with their other open roster spot, calling up another trade-deadline acquisition, Bo Naylor. Naylor, 26, has spent the past five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and gives Milwaukee a left-handed power bat. Despite his power, it was still surprising to see the Brewers call up the young catcher, especially since they have an All-Star catcher in William Contreras on their roster.

Naylor has struggled at the plate this season

May 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) looks down as he is pitch ran for during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naylor has had his fair share of struggles at the plate, slashing .143/.200/.238 with two home runs and seven runs batted in with the Guardians, and was demoted to the minor leagues earlier this season. Though it may come as a surprise move for Milwaukee to promote the left-handed slugger, the team may be using this opportunity to see what he's made of before they are forced to make a critical contract decision with Contreras this offseason.

"The Brewers could have recalled outfielder Brandon Lockridge, whose speed and right-handed bat could have come in handy down the stretch, but instead they chose Naylor, another of Milwaukee’s Trade Deadline acquisitions from the Guardians," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on Wednesday. "Why Naylor? For one, joining the Brewers allows him to learn Milwaukee’s staff before the start of the postseason, just in case.

"It also allows the Brewers to get to know the 26-year-old ahead of this offseason, when the club faces a critical decision with All-Star catcher William Contreras. Contreras and the Brewers avoided arbitration last winter with a one-year deal that included a $14.5 million club option for 2027. If the Brewers decline that option, Contreras would be arbitration-eligible one final time before reaching free agency at the conclusion of the 2027 season – barring changes to the system in collective bargaining negotiations."

Contreras has been fantastic since joining the Brewers ahead of the 2023 season, earning two All-Star selections, including this year, and it would come as a big surprise to see the team part ways with him.

Though he likely won't make much of an impact down the stretch, it's smart for Milwaukee to see what Naylor is made of, just in case. The Brewers are considered one of the best teams in baseball at developing young talent, so if any team could help turn things around for the young catcher, it would be Milwaukee.