What Game 1 Changed About the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers threw the first haymaker in the 2026 National League Championship Series on Sunday night at American Family Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brice Turang homered, Luis Lara drove in the Brewers' second run of the night and the bullpen kept Los Angeles off the board after replacing Jacob Misiorowski. It wasn't a high-octane night for the offense, to say the least, but the Brewers came out on top, 2-1, and are in the driver's seat.

The NLCS is a seven-game series. The Brewers are three wins away from advancing. It's not time to start celebrating yet, but Game 1 did put the Brewers in a very good position and shifted things in Milwaukee's favor.

Brewers' Advantage In 2026 NLCS

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Brewers winning Game 1, they now have to win three more times in the next six games, maximum. For the Dodgers to advance, they'll have to win four of the next six games. The soonest Milwaukee could advance would be after Game 4 if it sweeps. If the Dodgers were to advance, the soonest they could advance would be after Game 5 if they were to win the next four in a row. Game 2 will take place on Monday in Milwaukee. Then, the next three games will be in Los Angeles, if all are necessary. If the series were to extend to six or seven games, Games 6 and 7 would be at American Family Field.

One thing that is working in the Brewers' favor is the fact they actually have won three straight games against the Dodgers dating back to the regular season. Milwaukee beat the Dodgers on Aug. 15 and 16 and now in Game 1. While the Dodgers are great, there are few teams that have played them as well as Milwaukee has in 2026.

Brewers' Bullpen In Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dl Hall (37) pitches during the fifth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Game 1, the Brewers' bullpen shined. In total, the Brewers got 4 2/3 shutout innings from the bullpen. Now, the Brewers' postseason bullpen ERA is down to 0.38 in 23 2/3 innings pitched in five games. On Sunday, Milwaukee's elite trio of Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill all pitched. Plus, DL Hall took the hill. Hall only went 2/3 innings, so it's fair to believe that he should be able to go quickly in the series again, if the club sees fit.

He hasn't allowed a run in the playoffs yet and can go multiple innings. The fact that Milwaukee only needed him for 2/3 of an inning on Sunday is great for the bullpen availability moving forward. Plus, we still haven't seen multi-inning threats like Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison or Chad Patrick in the playoffs. All are available and give Milwaukee more wiggle room in its decision-making process while monitoring the starters. On Sunday, Misiorowski tossed just 4 1/3 innings, and yet the bullpen is still fresh. That just goes to show how deep it is. Plus, guys like JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela will be good to go as well.

The Brewers took the early lead in the series and didn't have to deplete the bullpen in the process. That's good news for Milwaukee and bad news for Los Angeles.

Brice Turang's Bat

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is out at second base by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) as part of a double play of their National League Championship Series game at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have been waiting for Turang to get it going offensively and on Sunday he finally did with a homer in the win. Turang was one of the best overall players in baseball in 2026, but his bat struggled in the NLDS. If he's back to himself, he's going to be the biggest X-factor for the Brewers from here on out.