Brewers Biggest Winners, Losers From Dramatic Game 2 Win vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from advancing to the 2026 National League Championship Series.

The Brewers have a day off on Monday and will have their first opportunity to knock out the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night on the road at Petco Park. Milwaukee took down the Padres in Game 1, 3-2. The contest had some fireworks as Ty France blasted a ball out to left field that looked like it could've given the Padres a lead if it got out, but it hit the roof and Jackson Chourio caught it for the out. In Game 2, the Padres held a late lead and the Brewers were down to their final strike, but Jackson Chourio delivered a two-run, walk-off single to give the Brewers a commanding two-game lead with the 4-3 win.

Here are the biggest winners — and losers — from the Brewers' Game 2 win.

Winners

Jackson Chourio

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara (18) after hitting the game-winning play against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no bigger "winner" from Game 2 than Chourio. The 22-year-old has been dominant throughout the National League Division Series and has had his fingerprints on both wins. In Game 1, he bashed a homer. In Game 2, he had the walk-off. Chourio is really coming into his own and the Brewers look dangerous because of it.

Trevor Megill

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after the final out during the ninth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, October 3, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Megill has pitched in both of the first two games of the NLDS and has been great. In Game 1, he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He tossed another scoreless inning in Game 2 on just nine pitches.

Christian Yelich/Sal Frelick/Gary Sanchez

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) bonds first base after hitting a double during the fifth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, October 4, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Chourio was the star of the night on Sunday, he wouldn't have had the opportunity to deliver for Milwaukee if it weren't for Yelich, Frelick and Sanchez. The Padres had Major League Baseball's top closer on the hill in Mason Miller. These three stepped up to the plate and didn't press. All drew walks in the ninth inning to load the bases. Then, Chourio did the rest.

Losers

Mason Miller

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after defeating against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Miller. The Padres flamethrower has been incredible all season, but his command slipped in the ninth inning and the Brewers took advantage. Now, the Padres are one loss away from elimination. It's not often that you're going to see Miller walk three guys in an inning. But that's exactly what happened on Sunday.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) strikes out during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres' offense follows Tatis. When he's rolling, the Padres tend to do well. When Tatis struggles, that also has a big impact. On Sunday, Tatis went 0-for-5. That's not going to cut it.