What's At Stake For Jacob Misiorowski In Regular Season's Final Week

Even with the Milwaukee Brewers already punching their ticket for the postseason, there's still plenty at stake in the final week of the regular season.

The Brewers made franchise history on Sunday, winning their 98th regular-season game, but could go even further with six games remaining this season. Winning just two of the team's final six games would give Milwaukee its first 100-win season in franchise history, and with just one more win, or an Atlanta Braves loss, the team can secure a first-round bye for the playoffs.

The Brewers have been as dominant as ever this season, winning their fourth straight division title. Though Milwaukee has won with a team-centered mentality this year, much of the team's success can be attributed to ace pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski is having a historic season

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just 24, the right-handed fireballer is already a two-time All-Star and has become a superstar, leading the MLB with 247 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA. Misiorowski pitched an abbreviated outing against the Baltimore Orioles in his most recent start as the season winds down. Still, with likely one outing left, the young hurler is in line to join some impressive company.

"It's been a remarkable season for Jacob Misiorowski, who has a 1.86 ERA and 247 strikeouts after Sunday's outing against the Orioles," MLB.com's Brent Maguire wrote on Sunday. "Assuming he's in line for one more start next weekend -- even if it's abbreviated like his three-inning outing on Sunday -- Misiorowski is in line to join some impressive company. If he can hold his ERA edge over Cam Schlittler's 1.94 mark, he'd join 2021 Corbin Burnes (2.43 ERA in 2021) as the only Brewers to win an ERA title.

"If Misiorowski keeps his ERA under two and gets to 250 strikeouts, there's some other fun company he'll join. He'd be just the 13th pitcher (15th instance) since earned runs became official in 1913 to finish a season with a sub-2 ERA and 250-plus strikeouts. The last to do so was Jacob deGrom in 2018."

Misiorowski has been one of the league's most electric pitchers this season, throwing over 1,000 pitches at 100+ mph, including the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher. Though the Brewers are already playoff-bound, giving Misiorowski one more start makes sense to build confidence heading into the postseason.

Considering how the young pitcher can make more history and join elite company with just a few more innings pitched, surprisingly, there's still a lot at stake for Misiorowski in the final week of the regular season.