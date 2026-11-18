The Milwaukee Brewers already have one of the league's best one-two pitcher combos in Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, and their starting rotation could be even stronger next season, depending on Kyle Harrison.

Harrison joined the Brewers in a trade that sent Caleb Durbing to the Boston Red Sox ahead of this season, and he played well from the get-go. The 24-year-old had performed well after being traded to the Red Sox last year with a 3.00 ERA across three starts, and Harrison carried that momentum into the first few months of this season. Harrison was exceptional early on, posting an 8-1 record with a 2.57 ERA through his first 15 starts this season.

Left forearm tightness and elbow soreness derailed Harrison's hot start, landing him on the 15-day injured list. After a nearly month-long stint on the injured list, the 24-year-old returned to the mound, but his effectiveness dropped significantly. Harrison struggled throughout the rest of the season, finishing with a 4.20 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched, and was even relegated to the bullpen toward the end of the year. Though Harrison stayed on the Brewers' postseason roster, he didn't make a single playoff appearance.

Harrison's sudden ineffectiveness should be concerning for the Brewers, who traded for Dustin May to be their No. 3 starter behind Misiorowski and Henderson because they couldn't trust Harrison. Considering how much the four-year veteran struggled this season, what should Milwaukee expect from Harrison in 2027?

Staying healthy will likely be the deciding factor

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Regardless of results, one concern for the Brewers is Harrison’s inability to get deep into games, especially late in the year," MLB.com's Theo DeRosa wrote on Monday. "The last time he completed more than five innings was June 20, and he averaged just 3.5 innings per appearance after that point. The Brewers are certainly fortunate Harrison’s forearm soreness -- often indicative of a more serious injury in pitchers -- was mild, and they must be glad to know the lefty felt good physically at the end of the year.

"Additionally, Harrison’s struggles were exacerbated by a bit of bad batted-ball luck. Interestingly, Harrison’s 2026 results pretty much fell in line with his prior performance, although there was definitely a bit more variance involved in his fourth big league season. Both he and the Brewers will be hoping for a lot more consistency going forward from the talented left-hander."

Harrison was in a rhythm at the start of the season, but missing nearly a month took its toll, and he struggled to maintain the consistency he showed earlier in the year. The 24-year-old was incredible at home this season, going 8-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts). He's shown potential and now needs consistency. Staying healthy would make a huge difference.

The Brewers already have multiple star pitchers in their starting rotation, but if Harrison can replicate his early 2026 performance, he could be just as good.