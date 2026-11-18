If you have been following along with the Milwaukee Brewers so far this offseason, you've likely heard a lot about All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

Megill has one season of team control left and has been consistently and endlessly talked about as a potential trade chip. But if you're in the camp of Brewers fans who want to see the righty in Milwaukee in 2027, you may have gotten a glimmer of hope on Wednesday. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column in which he broke down all of the latest information he has heard about the offseason. One nugget of information that stood out was the fact that Passan noted that Megill could stay with the team through a potential lockout before Milwaukee will then have to make a decision whether to keep him, or deal him.

"There are no other free agents in his echelon, and the one closer with similar performance to [Adrian Morejon] who was thought to be available via trade, Trevor Megill, could stay with the Brewers for now before a post-lockout decision," Passan wrote.

Unpacking Jeff Passan's Trevor Megill Report

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest variable of the offseason is the looming — and very likely — lockout. We've already seen movement around the league much quicker than you'd typically expect. Jake Bauers and Dustin May have already both signed elsewhere, for example. But things are going to change in December. When the likely lockout begins to kick off December, everything is going to stop. Then, there's no way to know when the market will open back up or even when games will be played.

That's why we've seen an influx of movement already across the league. If the Brewers hold Megill into December, then it's really anyone's guess what will happen. The idea of a Megill trade stems from the fact that he has just one season of team control left. That's when Milwaukee has typically traded pitchers. But will there even be a season in 2027? Hopefully. But with one season of control left and the entire landscape of the league up in the air, who knows what will happen.

Financially, things could change soon. The league has continued to push for a salary cap and a salary floor this offseason. In early November, the league proposed a salary floor of $180.2 million. If that, or something similar, were to come into effect this offseason, that would mean that Milwaukee would have to increase its spending. That arguably would be a good sign for the retention of Megill, who is projected to make roughly $8 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Regardless of a salary cap and salary floor, the entire landscape of the league could change based on these upcoming negotiations. So, if Megill is still on the roster when a potential lockout begins, there will at least be a chance that he's with the club when the 2027 season begins. The odds at least increase a bit because of the uncertainty around the league in general, beyond December. There are roughly two weeks to go until a lockout would begin. This is the biggest thing to keep an eye on right now when it comes to Megill.