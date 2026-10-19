Brewers' Pitching Staff Getting Much-Needed Rest Ahead of World Series

After 44 years, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally heading to the World Series after sweeping the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Brewers have been the most dominant team in baseball this season, and much of their success has come from the strength of their pitching staff. With superstar pitcher Jacob Misiorowski headlining Milwaukee's starting rotation, the Brewers' pitching staff posted a 3.51 team ERA in the regular season, ranking second-best in the league.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been even more dominant, posting a 3.40 ERA, ranking third-best in the league. Luckily, the Brewers took down the Dodgers quickly and are getting much-needed rest ahead of the World Series. This is especially impactful for the pitching staff, considering how much the Brewers have leaned on their bullpen this postseason.

The Brewers have put their bullpen to work this postseason

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But we haven’t seen that version of Misiorowski in October," MLB.com's Paul Casella wrote on Friday. "The Brewers’ ace has not completed five innings in either of his two starts this postseason. He allowed two runs over four innings in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Padres, then was lifted after 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. Manager Pat Murphy acknowledged after Misiorowski’s last outing that they have to be cognizant of the 24-year-old's workload, given that his innings total is well above any previous professional season.

"Abner Uribe has pitched in seven of the Brewers’ eight games this postseason. Aaron Ashby has pitched in six games, and he’s gone more than one inning in five of those six outings -- including pitching the final three innings of Milwaukee’s pennant-clinching victory. Closer Trevor Megill has pitched in five games this postseason. He’s gone more than one inning twice, and he was warming and ready to enter in Game 4 of the NLCS, if needed. In other words, this Brewers bullpen can use the rest -- and, thanks to the sweep, it will get it."

Misiorowski has been fine this postseason but has not looked as dominant as usual. With the increased workload this year, getting extra rest ahead of the World Series could make a huge impact. The extra rest will also be beneficial for the Brewers' bullpen, especially since their high-leverage relievers will likely be used in almost every game.

The Tampa Bay Rays have stormed back in the ALCS and lead the series against the Cleveland Guardians 3-2, but even if they close out the series on Monday, Game 1 of the World Series will be on Friday.