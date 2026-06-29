Why Brewers Are 'Pretty Pissed,' Despite Already Winning 50 Games

The Milwaukee Brewers play the game the right way and never seem to get complacent.

If you look at this club right now, it's no secret that they can contend this season. Milwaukee is 50-31 on the season and just set a new franchise record as the fastest team in franchise history to rack up 50 wins. But things haven't been perfect recently. The Brewers are 5-5 over their last 10 games, including back-to-back losses against the Chicago Cubs.

To some, just reaching the 50 wins and being in first place in the National League Central would be enough. But that isn't the case with Milwaukee. On Monday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke to the media ahead of the club's series opener and talked about how the club is actually "pretty pissed" about how it has been playing lately.

The Brewers Aren't Happy With The Way They're Playing

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on from the dug out during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"We've just set the standard so high," Murphy said. "That might be unrealistic. But we're going with it. It might be unrealistic and it might be, you look at something like that and you'd think we'd all be celebrating. But we're all pretty pissed about how we've played lately. You know, we don't exactly talk about runners in scoring position because it's the thing we talk about. You don't put more pressure on it, you talk more about the process. ... We just have set the standard so high of playing well each night and we quite frankly, haven't done that."

Despite having 50 wins and the 2nd best record in baseball, Pat Murphy says that there's nothing to celebrate because "we're all pretty pissed about how we've played lately" ... referring to leaving RISP.



Murphy added the #Brewers standards of playing well are just so high pic.twitter.com/aNE4WSzjJE — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) June 29, 2026

This is why Murphy is a two-time National League Manager of the Year Award winner. The Brewers have the best starting rotation in baseball and have had the best offense in baseball throughout the month of June. Despite this, the Brewers have been slumping a bit over their last 10 games and rather than just banking on the talent, it's clear that Murphy — and this club in general — isn't getting complacent. This is the exact type of attitude that has helped lead this club to the success that they have had in the National League Central over the last few years.

Milwaukee has won three straight division titles and should win its fourth straight this season. The Brewers haven't done this by going out and making splashy signings — like the Cubs landing Alex Bregman — or things like that. That doesn't mean the Brewers shouldn't try to make a move this summer, but Milwaukee doesn't rely on big-name additions to carry the load.

The Brewers develop internal pieces and get their young guys to the big leagues. Then, when they're there, the club just plays the game the right way. That means small ball, advancing the runners, stealing bases, you name it. That's why the Brewers have been great and Murphy being this candid and open about that fact is clearly a driver behind the overall attitude of the club.

Milwaukee hasn't played to its potential over its last 10 games. But it will turn things around and be just fine in the long run, in large part because Murphy is leading the charge.