2 Electric Brewers Prospects Milwaukee Can’t Ignore Much Longer
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The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best overall teams in baseball.
Things didn't go Milwaukee's way on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, but the Brewers are 50-30 on the season and have a 6 1/2-game lead over Chicago in the National League Central standings. This Brewers club is the real deal and and it would be pretty hard for them to lose their lead at this point. Milwaukee is built for success. The offense is firing on all cylinders, the rotation just got Brandon Woodruff back, and the bullpen even just got a piece back in Jared Koenig. This Brewers team is very good and arguably could do something special this season.
It helps when you have the best farm system in baseball as well. There are pieces down in the minors who could help this club out in the majors right now and soon enough, the Brewers should promote.
Here are the guys to watch.
Luis Lara, OF
Lara has had a meteoric rise this season that has earned him a long-term extension in Milwaukee. Lara inked a seven-year extension worth $31 million with three club options as well. Unsurprisingly, Lara has been very good since inking the deal.
In general, the 21-year-old has put his name on the map this season down with Triple-A Nashville. He has played in 71 games and is slashing .328/.436/.458 with an .894 OPS, seven homers, 34 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, nine doubles and two triples. He has also walked more than he has struck out (48 walks vs. 43 strikeouts). On top of all of this, he's among the best defensive center fielders down in the minors right now. His time should be coming soon.
Jett Williams, INF/OF
Williams is the Brewers' No. 3 overall prospect, even ahead of Lara. The young outfielder is Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect. Williams' numbers aren't as prolific as Lara's. Right now, he's slashing .221/.329/.377 with a .706 OPS, nine homers, 37 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, eight doubles, and four triples. But he can play a position where Milwaukee needs a boost offensively at third base.
Williams came over to Milwaukee this past offseason in the deal that sent Freddy Peralta out of town. This is a guy who can play third base, shortstop, and center field. Milwaukee's offense already is very good in general, but third base is a weakness. Williams could help fix it right now.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com