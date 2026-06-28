How Brewers Can Take Their Game to Another Level This Summer

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a very good place right now, to say the least.

Milwaukee is starting to get healthier and has been dominant in the standings. The Brewers just set the franchise record as the fastest team in Milwaukee history to 50 wins (79 games) and they are just going to get better. Soon enough, Logan Henderson is going to return and he should make the best rotation in baseball even better.

Right now, Milwaukee has the best staff ERA in baseball at 3.21. The second-best rotation ERA right now is 3.27, which is held by the Los Angeles Dodgers. When Henderson returns, Milwaukee will have options. Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff are the clear top three for the club. Beyond these three, the Brewers will be able to roll with some sort of combination of Henderson, Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan, and Robert Gasser. Despite this, the Brewers arguably should target one more high-end starter before the trade deadline in August.

Milwaukee Needs To Add A Starter

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, speaks with reporters Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are going to be a handful of options worth looking into. Guys like Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray have both gotten significant buzz as the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox have struggled. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels is an intriguing trade candidate. We made the case for Clay Holmes of the New York Mets as an option. Freddy Peralta could very well get traded from the Mets, although it would be very surprising to see him back in Milwaukee. Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins is another guy worth a look for Milwaukee.

All of this is to say that there will be starters available who could help this rotation get even better. It's important to note that the rotation is very good as is, but it's relying very heavily on young guys. Getting another veteran hurler would be wise for a playoff push. The bullpen could use a boost as well. Right now, Milwaukee has the eighth-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.68. So far, there hasn't been a lot of buzz out there about bullpen trade candidates, outside of Aroldis Chapman of the Red Sox.

If there aren't a lot of options, then that means the price will be even higher. Instead of focusing there, the Brewers should add a starter because there will be more available. Then, Milwaukee could shift some of its young arms to the bullpen and help there as well. If you have a rotation with Misiorowski, Harrison, Woodruff, another high-end veteran, and either Henderson or Sproat, you could move the rest of the young guys to the bullpen and be just fine out there. It would be a win-win.