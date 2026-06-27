Brewers Make Franchise History Thanks to Statement Win Over Cubs

If you're a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, take it all in. The club made franchise history on Friday and looks like a team that could have a lot more coming its way.

Last year, the Brewers were the big story of the regular season. Milwaukee dominated and went on to set a new franchise record with 97 wins. The Brewers were very good last year and were talked about as the club that potentially could bring Milwaukee's first World Series title to town. Unfortunately, the Brewers were knocked out in the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The 2025 team was good, but the 2026 team has the potential to be even better. On Friday, the 2026 Brewers set a new franchise record for the fastest team to 50 wins in team history (79 games).

All we needed was 79 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pt39WZaucV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 27, 2026

What A Season

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) is shown during the first inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milwaukee kicked off a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and came out on top, 6-2, with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound. With the win, the Brewers are 50-29 on the season and have a 7 1/2-game lead over the second-place Cubs in the National League Central. The Cubs entered the series red-hot, like the Brewers. Both had won four games in a row and seven of their previous 10 games. But Milwaukee came out on top. It was as sweet a win as Milwaukee could've asked for to break the record.

Plus, Misiorowski broke his own record for the fastest pitch by a starter in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and unleashed a blistering 105.5 miles per hour fastball against Chicago. It was the tied for the third-fastest recorded pitch in Major League Baseball history. Only Aroldis Chapman has thrown a faster pitch than Misiorowski. He has the record for the fastest pitch in recorded MLB history at 105.8 miles per hour and also the second-fastest pitch at 105.7 miles per hour.

All in all, it was a near-perfect day for the Brewers. Plus, the Dodgers lost so now the Brewers are now just a half-game back for the best overall record in baseball.

Milwaukee is on pace to eclipse its franchise record of 97 wins. Right now, the Brewers are on pace for 102 wins. It's absurd. Last year, the Brewers were 43-36 through 79 games. This club is seven games ahead of the 2025 club's pace. This Brewers team very well could be the one that goes on a deep run and wins a title. They are that good. Plus, they have the best farm system in baseball and should look to make a splash ahead of the trade deadline for a big bat or a pitcher. It's not every day you have this much success.