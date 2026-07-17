1 Cardinals Outside-the-Box Trade Target to Push for a Playoff Spot

Between now and the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals should at least look around and see if there is a hurler out there for the taking on a discount.

The Cardinals are five games above .500 at 50-45 and have given themselves a chance to make a run at a playoff spot. It's important to note that this is the first year of a reset under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, so don't expect to see fireworks. Bloom, himself, said that "shortcuts" aren't coming for St. Louis this season.

The Cardinals will have to determine whether they want to add, subtract, or some combination of both. If the Cardinals can find a piece, especially a starter, for cheap, then it would be worth it to add. If there are no deals out there that could be made to help the club this season without unloading top prospects, then the Cardinals should pass.

The Cardinals Could Use A Hurler

Jul 3, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One team that the Cardinals should have their eyes on right now is the New York Mets and a player to watch specifically should be righty hurler Kodai Senga. His numbers are bad this season, to say the least. He has made 11 appearances, including seven starts, and has an 8.69 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched. But this is also the same guy who had a 3.02 ERA last year in 22 starts and a 2.98 ERA in 2023 as a rookie in 29 starts.

Senga has one more season left on his five-year, $75 million deal beyond the 2026 season. He has a conditional club option for the 2028 season at $15 million as well. The reason why Senga is the type of hurler the Cardinals should call about is because he's under contract beyond the 2026 season, has shown that he can have success in the majors, and the price tag to acquire him would likely be dirt cheap right now with the Mets spiraling and approaching a fire sale. SNY's Chelsea Janes reported that the Mets are making everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto available.

The Mets are clearly selling and so it's realistic to think that Senga could be on the move. If the Cardinals want to add between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, rolling the dice on Senga is the type of move that likely wouldn't cost a ton, but could have big upside.