4 Cardinals That Shouldn't Go Anywhere at the Trade Deadline

What should the St. Louis Cardinals do ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3?

This is a question that has hung over the organization for months at this point, and there isn't a clear answer. The Cardinals are 50-45 in their first season under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. Before the 2026 season even began, there was speculation out there about various guys who could end up being intriguing trade deadline candidates to bring more prospects back to town after the club traded Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan away.

Should the Cardinals stick to the plan and cut ties with veterans this summer? Should they try to add? Should they try to do some variation of both? Bloom has decisions to make. Arguably, the Cardinals have been too good to completely blow up the roster. We've already broken down a few players who still would make sense to trade before the deadline. Here are four guys who the Cardinals should hold through the deadline.

Lars Nootbaar — Outfielder

Jul 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nootbaar was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason, but his offseason heel surgery slowed that buzz down. If the Cardinals were out of contention right now, he'd likely be a very good trade chip. But he's a leader for this club, is playing very well, and has another year of control left. If the Cardinals want to move him, they should do so in the offseason, instead of at the trade deadline.

Riley O'Brien — Closer

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (55) pitches during the third inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Brien earned his first All-Star nod this season and has a 3.43 ERA and 24 saves in 39 outings. He has four more seasons of control left. He's another guy who could either fit the Cardinals' long-term mold, or simply be moved in the offseason.

Nolan Gorman — Infielder

Jun 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't to say that the Cardinals shouldn't look around and see if they could find a trade partner for Gorman. Arguably, he could use a change of scenery. Plus, the Cardinals already demoted him to Triple-A this season. It just doesn't seem like things are going to work out between these two sides. But he was struggling to the point that it would be surprising to see a solid return. Instead, just keep him through the season and see if things turn in Triple-A. If not, then look around this upcoming offseason.

Pedro Pagés — Catcher

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés (43) receives a new ball from the umpire against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a surplus in the catching department, but neither Iván Herrera nor Jimmy Crooks have run away with the position. Because of that, it would be a bit surprising to see Pagés go this summer.