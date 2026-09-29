3 Internal Candidates to Solve 1 of the Cardinals Biggest Problem

The St. Louis Cardinals have a few roster holes to think about throughout the offseason ahead of the 2027 Major League Baseball season.

There are three areas of the club that need the most focus this winter. Those are the bullpen, third base and potentially a veteran starting pitcher. The bullpen was St. Louis' biggest weakness of the 2026 season, hands down. The rotation was better in 2026 than it was in 2025, but it certainly could use someone who has been around the block. Sonny Gray was perfect in this role, but was traded away. Dustin May was good for the Cardinals, but was traded away. Right now, Kyle Leahy is the Cardinals' oldest starter at 29 years old. The 2026 season was his first as a full-time big league starter. The Cardinals need a veteran.

Third base is up in the air and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom made it clear that it is an open competition heading into 2027. But who could solve it? Here are three internal options.

Thomas Saggese

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Thomas Saggese (25) takes ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saggese made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, despite missing time due to the World Baseball Classic. When the 2026 season began, Saggese didn't look like himself and was eventually demoted down to Triple-A. When he returned towards the end of August, he looked like a completely different player. He slashed .279/.337/.419 with a .755 OPS, three home runs, 10 RBIs and three doubles in 25 games down the stretch. If that version of Saggese arrives in Spring Training, it could be his job to lose.

Blaze Jordan

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan replaced Nolan Gorman in June and was very solid. From June 12 through Aug. 27, he slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three home runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and four triples in his first taste of big league action. He's actually younger than Saggese as well. He'll certainly be in the mix for the job.

Jesus Baez

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baez is the option with the highest ceiling, although he may also be the least likely for Opening Day. The 21-year-old hasn't played above Double-A yet. In 2026, he hit 39 homers and drove in 109 runs in 113 games down in the minors. If he completely outplays everyone else in Spring Training, maybe he could have a shot at Opening Day. If not, then he could be someone to watch in 2027, like Joshua Baez in 2026. If he can keep up his hot streak in Triple-A, then he'd surely get a look at some point.