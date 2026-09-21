3 Cardinals Running Out of Time in St. Louis as 2026 Winds Down

The final week of the 2026 Major League Baseball season is upon us and it could very well end up being the final week for a few members of the St. Louis Cardinals in town as members of the organization.

The Cardinals have shown a lot of positives this season in their first year of the rebuild specifically under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. He took over as the president of baseball operations in place of John Mozeliak this past offseason and St. Louis has shown clear progress. The Cardinals are young and hungry and have one of the very best farm systems in the league. But there are areas of the club that need to be improved this winter if they want to have a real chance to end their playoff drought in 2027.

The back of the starting rotation, the bullpen and potentially third base are areas that need to be looked at. There will be additions this winter, and surely subtractions as well. Here are three guys who could be in their final week as members of the Cardinals.

Nolan Gorman — Infielder

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) catches a fly ball for an out hit by San Francisco Giants outfielder Turner Hill (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old hasn't panned out for the Cardinals this season. The young slugger has had question marks around him for a few years at this point. Back in 2023, he crushed 27 homers and drove in 76 runs. Since then, it's been downhill for him. He hit 19 homers in 2024, 14 home runs in 2025 and nine homers in 2026. Gorman dealt with inconsistent playing time over the last few years. The 2026 season was going to be his big shot with consistent playing time at third base with Nolan Arenado out of town. He didn't take a step forward and is currently batting .186.

Gorman is under team control for two more seasons, but it may be time for a change of scenery.

Pedro Pagés — Catcher

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés (43) looks to the Cardinals dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pagés was very solid in 2025. He was a 1.4-WAR player in 112 games and hit 11 homers while slashing .230/.272/.363. This year, he has taken a step back offensively. He's slashing .215/.267/.312 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 80 games. Leo Bernal should be the club's starter in 2027. There are young guys down in the minors, including Jimmy Crooks. With the logjam, the Cardinals arguably should go on the younger side in 2027.

Ryne Stanek — Reliever

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) reacts after the third out of the ninth inning with the bases loaded against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanek struggled to begin the 2026 season, but has been better in the second half of the season. Right now, he has a 4.15 ERA in 68 appearances. He has a $6 million club option for the 2027 season. At that price point, it seems unlikely he'll be back.