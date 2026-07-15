Cardinals' West Coast Trip Could Make Or Break Their Trade Deadline Decisions

The St. Louis Cardinals' success this season has been a pleasant surprise after the team appeared ready to enter a full-scale rebuild this offseason.

The Cardinals are surprisingly in the exact position they were through 95 games last season, sitting at 50-45, only a game out of the playoffs. Though last year's squad had the same record at this point in the season, St. Louis sold heavily at the trade deadline last year after losing five of six games to start the second half of the season, and followed it up by selling off multiple stars this offseason.

Players like Dustin May, whom the Cardinals signed to a one-year contract this offseason, along with Lars Nootbaar and JoJo Romero, were thought to be some of the players that the team would likely wind up selling at the upcoming trade deadline. However, with the development of young stars like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, and Riley O'Brien, and given how well St. Louis has performed, it's now unclear what will happen by the trade deadline.

The next couple of series could completely alter the trajectory of the Cardinals' season

Aug 15, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; A detailed view of a baseball glove and St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout during the game between the Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have the youngest roster in the league and are playing some exciting baseball, but still could fade in the second half of the season. With the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline just weeks away, St. Louis' six-game West Coast trip, featuring series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, could determine how the team tackles the deadline.

"The first road trip out of the break could decide the direction for the rest of the season," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote on Wednesday. "Last year, the Cardinals went 1-5 in a trip to Arizona and Colorado, starting a slide that led to the team being sellers at the Deadline. They have another West Coast trip after the All-Star break this year, heading to Arizona and Anaheim. Another 1-5 trip could mean a similar outcome to last season -- but a 5-1 trip? That could make the Cardinals go for it."

The Cardinals are realistically in striking distance of earning a playoff spot, but getting off to a good start in the second half of the season could make all the difference in whether the team buys or sells at the trade deadline.

Even if St. Louis does add at the deadline, it's hard to imagine the team trading future assets for a short-term gain, especially with the emphasis this offseason on building up the farm system. There are still ways the Cardinals can improve, and the trade deadline offers the perfect opportunity to do so.

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