Alec Bohm Floated as Fit for Cardinals, But Does it Make Sense?

The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet so far, but should eventually get things going on the free agent front with the lockout just over two weeks away. It's no secret that they will be looking for pitching, specifically arms that can be flipped at the trade deadline for prospects.

But that may not be the only thing on their radar. Third base is another area that could be upgraded in the short term while they wait for some prospects to develop. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com even listed Alec Bohm as somebody who could be a perfect fit for St. Louis.

"Third base was a problem area for the Cardinals in 2026, as their .620 OPS at the position ranked 27th in the Majors," Feinsand wrote. "Nolan Gorman slashed .202/.289/.364 in 225 plate appearances at the hot corner, posting a negative fWAR for the second straight season. Bohm -- who grew up in Nebraska rooting for the Cardinals -- has been the type of consistent performer that St. Louis has been missing since Nolan Arenado left town, making him a strong fit. "

Does Alec Bohm make sense?

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Goold notes that the Cardinals are looking for a potential left-handed compliment to Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese, their current internal options at third base. He had J.P. Crawford as somebody who could fit as well.

Bohm is a right-handed hitter, but he would likely be starting over Jordan and Saggese if signed. However, the former All-Star is a far cry from where he once was. While he knocked in 88 runs and hit 15 home runs, he slashed .249/.315/.383 with a .698 OPS during the regular season, and Busch Stadium is a place that is going to limit the home run ball, so going to St. Louis wouldn't be his best option.

At the same time, the Cardinals are rebuilding, and while a short-term solution could make sense, Bohm just isn't the right option. There aren't a lot of great options on the market, so the Cardinals would be best served giving runway to Jordan and Saggese for now and waiting until some of their prospects mature and are ready.

Bohm's defense is also a problem. He isn't going to give them what Nolan Arenado had prior to his trade, so it's not like he's a great option to replace the former Platinum Glove winner.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do, but fans shouldn't count on a match with Bohm.