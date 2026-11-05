Why Pursuing Alec Bohm Would Be a Mistake for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have a crucial offseason ahead of them as they look to supplement the young core they already have in place. There are plenty of solid young players on the roster, but perhaps its time for some veteran additions.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously reported that the Cardinals are open to a short-term solution at third base, even with options already in place. One name that has been brought up in speculation is Alec Bohm. However, Jim Hayes of Cardinals.TV shared his two cents on the situation and explained why pursuing Bohm would not be a good idea.

Seen the Bohm idea floating around social media for a while. We talked about it on @CardTerritory . Bohm is obviously a solid player, but the Cards have guys who could plug in and give you similar offensive production. The money IMO would be better used to sure up other areas. — Jim Hayes (@RegionalTVCat) November 5, 2026

Cardinals should steer clear of Alec Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm did not have a good season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026. He hit just .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs, a -0.2 WAR and a .698 OPS. He still had 88 RBI and was better in the second half, but he still took several steps back in 2026, both offensively and defensively.

The Cardinals aren't going to find the next Nolan Arenado in free agency with such a weak class at the third base position. Besides, as Hayes notes, they have several solid options that are likely going to be safer bets than Bohm.

They have Blaze Jordan, who earned the starting job after being called up in June, and Thomas Saggese, who had a hot month of September filling in for Jordan. So, there really is no need for the Cardinals to waste money on a veteran when they already have options and prospects on the way.

Instead, the best path would be to focus that money on acquiring pitching, both for the starting rotation and for the bullpen. The bullpen was the club's biggest weakness this year, so adding some relief arms would make sense.

Dustin May is also a free agent again after being traded to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, so there is an obvious fit there as well. But as far as third base is concerned, the Cardinals are pretty much set. There is no need to spend money on somebody who had a rough season when they have solid internal options on the roster and within the system. There are better paths forward than to spend on Bohm.

In addition, Busch Stadium isn't exactly going to play in Bohm's favor as a pitcher-friendly ballpark that is known for limiting the home run ball.