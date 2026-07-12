Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Blockbuster Looks Even More Like a Win Now

This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals made it clear that they were planning on trading veterans away.

The discourse dominated headlines throughout the winter and eventually we saw Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras all get traded. It was a transformative offseason, to say the least.

Of the four deals, none has aged better so far than the Cardinals' decision to send Donovan to the Mariners. Donovan was a great player for the Cardinals and he was a leader for the organization. But he's only under team control through the 2027 season and then will be a free agent afterward. So, the Cardinals moved on and the deal continues to get better and better.

The Cardinals Made A Very Solid Move

May 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a triple against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals No. 4 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje was the gem of the deal. The switch-pitcher has just gotten better as the season has gone on down in Double-A. The Cardinals also got No. 17 prospect Tai Peete and fellow outfielder Colton Ledbetter. Both have been solid down in the minors this season. On top of these three players, the Cardinals also got two Competitive Balance Round B picks (No. 68 and No. 72) and finally were able to use them on Saturday.

With the No. 68 overall pick, the Cardinals selected outfielder Andrew Williamson out of Central Florida. With the No. 72 overall pick, the Cardinals selected pitcher Dawson Montesa out of West Virginia.

Arguably, these are both very solid picks. Williamson slashed .322/.442/.645 with a 1.086 OPS, 16 homers, 48 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 41 walks, 13 doubles and four triples in 55 games played this season for Central Florida. In 2025, he slashed .352/.448/.662 with a 1.110 OPS, 13 homers, 53 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 55 games played. The Cardinals are getting a young outfielder who has all the tools to be a very solid offensive prospect at 21 years old.

With Montesa, the Cardinals are getting a 20-year-old hurler coming off a not-so-great season with a 5.38 ERA in 19 appearances for West Virginia, but there is upside. Again, he's just 20 years old. He has a 55-grade fastball that has touched 98 miles per hour. Also, he has a 55-grade curveball. He has good size as well at 6'1'' and 185 pounds.

It was tough to see Donovan go, but the return has been five solid prospects. It's hard to ask for anything more.