Cardinals 23-Year-Old Pitching Prospect Suddenly Retires

It certainly was a busy day down in the minors for the St. Louis Cardinals' organization on Tuesday.

St. Louis had a much-needed day off on Monday after wrapping up its three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Sunday with a 2-1 win. On Tuesday, the Cardinals will begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves to officially begin the second half of the season. Beforehand, the Cardinals made a handful of minor league announcements, including promotions, injury updates and even the retirement of a 23-year-old pitching prospect.

"LHP Mason Molina has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Skylar Hales (AAA) has been placed on the 7-day IL. RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield. RHP Tyler Bradt (AA) OF Ian Petrutz (A+) & INF Jonathan Mejia (A) have been activated from the 7-day IL. OF Miguel Ugueto (AA) has been reinstated from the Temporarily Inactive List.

"OF Chase Davis (AA) will begin a rehab assignment with the FCL Cardinals. RHP Nelfy Ynfante has been transferred from Springfield to Palm Beach (A). INF Trey Paige (AA) has been placed on the Development List. LHP Owen Rice (A) has retired."

The Former Cardinals Prospect Is Hanging Up His Cleats

Aug 15, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; A detailed view of a baseball glove and St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout during the game between the Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not every day that you see a 23-year-old retire. Rice was a 20th-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The young lefty didn't make his professional debut until the 2026 season. In April of 2025, he was assigned to Class-A Palm Beach. In June of 2025, he was activated by the FCL Cardinals.

This season, he began the campaign with the FCL Cardinals and had a 5.84 ERA in 11 appearances. He was promoted to Class-A on June 27 and debuted with the club that day. He pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs and walked four batters. Three days later, he has officially hung up his cleats and called it a career.

Again, it's not every day you see a young prospect retire out of the blue.

On the other hand, the promotion of Mason Molina to Triple-A was the brightest spot of the Cardinals' minor league announcements. The 22-year-old lefty made 14 starts with Double-A Springfield and had a 2.87 ERA before his well-deserved promotion. Now, he's one step away from the big leagues just two years after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

A busy day down in the minors, to say the least.