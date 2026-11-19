The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future ahead of them despite finishing 77-85 during the regular season and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Chaim Bloom's plan is something that fans have latched onto and believe in as the Cardinals build towards a better future.

A lot of their success this season came at the minor league level. The organization has prioritized player development and strengthening the farm system for the past year, and so far, that is leading to more success at that level and gives fans a reason to be excited for the future.

Two players in particular have stood out, and the Cardinals named them their minor league player and pitcher of the year.

#stlcards have picked their player and pitcher of the year for the minor-leagues.



Rainiel Rodriguez is the player of the year -- and what a group they had to choose from with Jesus Baez and Joshua Baez also being candidates.



Pitcher of the year goes to lefty Mason Molina. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) November 19, 2026

Cardinals announce minor league players of the year

Peoria catcher Rainiel Rodriguez watches his hit leave the infield for a base hit against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2026, the 19-year-old Rodriguez made his way up to Double-A Springfield. Across High-A and Double-A, Rodriguez slashed .324/.413/.574 with 27 home runs, 87 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a .987 OPS. The Cardinals have a lot of catchers in their system, and Rodriguez is currently the organization's top prospect and provides a lot of power from the right side of the plate. His bat is what has caught people's attention, but before long, he could find his way into the Cardinals plans.

The Cardinals acquired Molina from the Texas Rangers in the Phil Maton trade at the 2025 deadline. The left-hander graduated from the University of Arkansas and had been one of Texas' top pitching prospects.

But in his first full year in St. Louis' system he spent time at Double-A and Triple-A Memphis. In 27 starts, the 23-year-old went 8-4 with a 3.71 ERA and he recorded 150 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings pitched. He struggled a bit at Triple-A, but had a 2.87 ERA in Double-A before being promoted, so there is a lot of upside for the Cardinals to be excited about as they look towards the future.

Molina is probably closer to the big leagues than Rodriguez, but it may not be too long before fans see both of them in St. Louis and they become key building blocks for the team's future.

The organization is in a really good spot for the first time in several years, so it will be interesting to see who comes through the system in the next few years. Molina and Rodriguez are both getting closer, and they had phenomenal 2026 seasons.