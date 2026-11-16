Nolan Gorman's Standing With Cardinals Explained By Chaim Bloom

Have St. Louis Cardinals fans seen the last of slugger Nolan Gorman in the organization?

It's been a long road for Gorman with the Cardinals and things are up in the air right now. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are "gauging" the trade market for Gorman after almost a decade in the organization. Gorman was a first-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2018 and has been with the organization ever since. On Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked about Gorman while joining KMOX Sports and was candid in his response.

"We take pride in this as an organization, as a development organization, to try to help everybody get to their ceiling," Bloom said. "... As much as we can pat ourselves on the back for different things that happened this year with some players. Obviously, [Jordan Walker] being the one who took the most profound step forward. We didn't get there with Nolan this year. ... It's definitely something we continue to think about, try to self-assess."

Nolan Gorman Is Up In The Air

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Gorman (16) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tough year for Gorman, to say the least, in 2026. Gorman slashed .184/.272/.308 in the majors in 85 games with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. In Triple-A, Gorman slashed .182/.328/.430 with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs in 46 games played. Gorman had difficult 2025 and 2024 seasons, but the 2026 campaign was a step backwards.

Bloom continued and acknowledged that a final decision hasn't been made just yet.

"We have not made any decisions on that front, but we are sitting here with the reality when you look at 2026 was, we just didn't help him get to where we wanted him to get to," Boom said.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom didn't hold back when asked about Nolan Gorman's on Sport on a Sunday Morning

"We couldn't look ourselves in the mirror and say we got there... When you look at what 2026 was, we just didn't help him get where we wanted to… pic.twitter.com/C0GJPygoin — KMOX Sports (@KMOXSports) November 15, 2026

Whether Gorman is traded, or even non-tendered, a move would make sense at this point. Bloom was hard on himself and the organization by saying that they failed Gorman in 2026. While this is the case, it was Gorman's third straight brutal campaign. In 2024, Gorman batted .203 in the majors with 19 home runs in 107 games played. In 2025, he batted .205 with 14 home runs in 111 games played. Bloom didn't take over as the president of baseball operations until ahead of the 2026 season.

When it comes to Gorman, power is his calling card. He hit 27 long balls in 2023 and looked like he could be a slugger of the future for St. Louis. His home run total has dropped every season since. Gorman hit 27 long balls in 2023, 19 home runs in 2024, 14 home runs in 2025 and nine home runs in 2026.

At this point, Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan arguably are better short-term options at third base than Gorman. Eventually, someone like Jesus Baez or even Rainiel Rodriguez could end up being options, and they both have very bright futures. Gorman has potential and very well could still end up being a good big leaguer. It just doesn't seem like there is much of a path for that to be in St. Louis in 2027.