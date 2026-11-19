A former top St. Louis Cardinals prospect has now found a new home as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Thursday, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported on X that former Cardinals top prospect Tink Hence has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Dodgers.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed RHP Tink Hence to a minor league deal," Ford wrote. "Hence has a 3.50 ERA along with 347 strikeouts over 277.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career."

The Former Top Prospect Is Going To LA

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tink Hence (30). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not shocking to see Hence find a new home quickly. When free agency opened up this offseason, Hence went to the open market after six years in the Cardinals' organization. Hence began his professional baseball career in 2021 down with the FCL Cardinals and quickly impressed. In 2022, Hence made 16 starts with Class-A Palm Beach and logged a 1.38 ERA. He worked his way up through the Cardinals' farm system and even became the club's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024 when Masyn Winn graduated from prospect status.

That same year, Hence had the best season of his professional career so far as he logged a 2.71 ERA in 20 starts for Double-A Springfield. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his professional career after that. In 2025, he made just eight total starts, although he did have a 2.95 ERA. With the 2026 season approaching, the Cardinals tried moving him to the bullpen in order to keep Hence healthy and give him a shot to make the jump to the big leagues. It didn't work. Hence pitched in 19 games for Triple-A and logged a 6.64 ERA.

Now, he's joining the Dodgers, who have proved in recent memory that they know what they're doing down in the minors. Despite all of their big-time expensive additions in the majors, somehow the Dodgers also tend to have one of the highest-rated farm systems each year.

Hence is just 24 years old. It's unfortunate how things worked out with St. Louis. There was a point a few years ago in which Hence looked like he could be the ace of the future that the Cardinals have been searching for. Unfortunately, that didn't become a reality. Now, he's going to try to rebuild his value with Los Angeles. Things didn't work out in St. Louis, but he still has all the upside in the world. Now, he needs a consistent role and to stay healthy.