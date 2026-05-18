Cardinals Aren't Losing 27-Year-Old Lefty After All

It has been a wild few weeks for left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster, to say the least.

The St. Louis Cardinals hurler has been promoted to the big leagues and designated for assignment multiple times already this season. Back in April, Shuster was designated for assignment. Shuster went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted down to the minors. He came back up to the big leagues in May when the Cardinals optioned Hunter Dobbins down to Triple-A. He was designated for assignment once again on May 16 when the club brought Matt Pushard back up to the big league roster.

While this is the case, he is sticking around with the organization once again. On Monday, the Cardinals announced that he cleared waivers and has been outrighted once again to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals Are Keeping Jared Shuster

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jared Shuster (68) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"LHP Jared Shuster cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced.

LHP Jared Shuster cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Memphis (AAA). — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 18, 2026

The 27-year-old lefty has appeared in four games so far this season for the Cardinals in the majors. Over that stretch, Shuster logged a 2.35 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Overall, he has pitched in 66 games in the big leagues throughout his career so far.

His big league career began back in 2023 as a member of the Atlanta Braves. That season, he made 11 starts in the majors and had a 5.81 ERA and a 30-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 2024, he pitched in 39 games, including four starts, with the Chicago White Sox and had a 4.30 ERA. In 2025, he pitched in 12 games with the White Sox and had an 8.04 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking to see the revolving door spin once again for Shuster and the Cardinals again. The bullpen hasn't been great for the team in general and you typically see a lot of turnover at the end of it. Shuster has done well in the majors so far this season, but he has felt the turnover. He actually has been better in the majors than down in the minors. He has pitched in five games for Triple-A Memphis and has an 8.38 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched.

For now, the Cardinals get to keep a hurler who can help in the majors. Don't be shocked if you see him rocking a Cardinals uniform once again before the 2026 season ends.