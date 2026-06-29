How Cardinals Can Fix Starting Rotation Right Now Without a Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Miami Marlins and now have a much-needed day off before another difficult three-game series against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

After the Cardinals wrap up the Braves series, they will play three games against the Chicago Cubs, five games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and then another three games against the Braves. The next two weeks are going to be very difficult and arguably is going to be the most telling stretch of the season for this young Cardinals club.

Right now, St. Louis is 43-38 on the season exactly halfway through the 2026 campaign. The Cardinals would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, but it does not. The Cardinals have 81 games left to play and things are going to get even more difficult. So, is this Cardinals club actually one that could make the playoffs? Or, are they going to fall back down to earth? They're about to face three National League contenders and this stretch will show whether St. Louis can consistently hang with the top clubs in the National League.

If the Cardinals want to have success, arguably a change needs to be made in the rotation right now. Right now, the Cardinals have the 13th-ranked rotation ERA in baseball at 4.19. But this stat arguably doesn't tell the full story. There is a lot of talent here. Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante both have sub-4.00 ERAs at 3.12 and 3.83. On top of this, Kyle Leahy is just over 4.00 at 4.09. Dustin May has a 4.30 ERA, but that's because his number is skewed by a six-run affair on June 21 against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cardinals Need To Make A Change

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

These four have been solid for the most part this season, but Matthew Liberatore has been mightily struggling in the other spot in the rotation. He was the club's Opening Day starter but has a 5.56 ERA in 16 starts. Since April 25, Liberatore has logged a 6.57 ERA in 11 starts. That's a big enough sample size to say that a change should be made with him, whether that is a trip to Triple-A or a role change to the bullpen.

The Cardinals have made tough decisions already this season, including the demotions of Nolan Gorman and Victor Scott II. Now, it's time to do the same with Liberatore. The Cardinals have three options right now that arguably would give the club a better chance to win, without having to go out and make a change.

First and foremost, the Cardinals could promote Hunter Dobbins and put him in the rotation in a consistent role. He has a 3.63 ERA in four appearances this season in the majors, including two starts.

Another option could be promoting Brycen Mautz. He has a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts in Triple-A this season. The third option would be No. 6 overall prospect Quinn Mathews. He hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he's knocking on the door. He has a 3.95 ERA in 15 starts this season in Triple-A and has been red-hot recently.

It's time to make a change and any of these three would give the Cardinals a better chance in this upcoming gauntlet. The easiest option would be Dobbins whereas the most interesting would be Mathews.