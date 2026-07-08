Luis Gastelum Arrives: What Cardinals' No. 21 Prospect Brings to St. Louis

It sure seems like the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have another bullpen option at their disposal at the big league level in the very near future.

On Tuesday, it was reported that No. 21 prospect Luis Gastelum is being promoted up to the majors. The reports surfaced before the doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the news could be made official as soon as Wednesday.

"The specific timing and mechanics of his promotion and when he'll be active is still being finalized due to Tuesday's doubleheader and the need to clear a spot on the 40-player roster," Goold wrote. "The Cardinals have a lot of moving parts for the doubleheader and it's possible that Gastelum won't be active until Wednesday as a result."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cardinals made the news official.

Welcome to the Show, Luis!



We have selected the contract of RHP Luis Gastelum from Memphis (AAA). He will wear #72. pic.twitter.com/uNHNWBq64o — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 8, 2026

The Cardinals Are Going To Improve The Bullpen

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Gastelum (95). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of Gastelum's promotion has been tricky with the doubleheader on Tuesday, but his time is here. With that being said, what should Cardinals fans expect from the 24-year-old?

Arguably, the fanbase should be excited and have high expectations.

Gastelum has had an excellent season so far. He has pitched in 36 games this season for Triple-A Memphis and has a 2.27 ERA to show for it in 43 2/3 innings of work. He's been electric and he has 49 strikeouts in his 43 2/3 innings pitched.

Gastelum's best pitch is hands-down his changeup. It's a 70-grade pitch and should play at the big league level. On top of his elite changeup, the 24-year-old boasts a mid-90s fastball.

The righty signed with the Cardinals for only $30,000 out of Mexico as a 21-year-old back in April 2023. Since then, he has shot his way up through the Cardinals' farm system and has earned this reported promotion to the majors. The bullpen — and the back of the rotation — are the Cardinals' two biggest roster holes right now. When it comes to Gastelum, he has the potential to be a high-leverage arm for the organization at the big league level pretty quickly. The biggest thing that Cardinals fans should know about Gastelum is that he's just getting better. He recorded a 2.27 ERA before his reported promotion in 36 outings. But that doesn't even tell the full story of how hot he was.

He was riding an 18-game scoreless streak before his reported promotion. He has allowed just 12 runs all season. Six of those runs came in one game on May 13. Everyone has a tough outing every now and then. If you take out that one outing, he would have a 1.26 ERA. The 24-year-old is going to give the Cardinals exactly what they need.