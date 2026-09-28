Cardinals Claim Former Top 100 Prospect from Nationals to Boost Pitching Staff

The St. Louis Cardinals played surprisingly well for a team that is in the middle of a rebuild this year. Despite the trades of Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, the Cardinals finished only one game worse than they had in 2025, going 77-85.

Obviously, this was not enough to avoid missing the postseason for a fourth straight year, but the Cardinals took a lot of steps forward as an organization. With the postseason just now beginning, trades and free agent signings cannot be made yet. That period begins after the World Series ends.

However, waiver claims can be made between now and then. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat, St. Louis has claimed right-hander Chase Hampton off of waivers from the Washington Nationals.

Cardinals claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from the Nats. 40-man goes to 39. They also reinstated the whole IL other than Rajcic, which is procedural, but keeps a spot open for now since he’s on the 60. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 28, 2026

Cardinals add pitching depth

Feb 12, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hampton, 25 was in the New York Yankees system at the start of the year and struggled after returning from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander went 0-6 with an 8.18 ERA in 17 starts across High-A, Single-A and Double-A.

The Nationals picked him up later in the season, but he had yet to pitch a game within their organization. This is not a move that fans should lose their minds over. While his stats aren't great, he still adds some important starting pitching depth to the system.

The Cardinals are loaded in that department, but adding another piece certainly makes sense for them as they shift their focus to 2027 and beyond. He has three minor league options left, so this is more of a move to boost the organization's depth rather than address any holes on the roster.

In the offseason, the Cardinals will need to acquire some bullpen help after their relief corps posted a 4.40 ERA in 2026, the fifth-worst mark in the National League. But for now, they'll continue to look for ways to add depth to the system before the offseason begins.

Until the World Series ends, all other transactions are on hold.

Hampton was selected by the Yankees in sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University. He made his professional debut in 2023. The right-hander missed all of 2025 after undergoing his Tommy John surgery.

More moves similar to this could be coming for the Cardinals in the next few weeks as they wait for the postseason to end to add more pieces to the roster.