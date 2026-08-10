Cardinals Prized Pitching Prospect Nearing Return From Tommy John

The St. Louis Cardinals are loaded with elite pitching prospects.

Throughout the 2026 season, guys like Liam Doyle (No. 2 prospect), Tanner Franklin (No. 5), Brandon Clarke (No. 7), Quinn Mathews (No. 8) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 9) have all been talked about and tracked throughout the campaign down in the minors. All have big upside. Mathews has made his big league debut already and we should see more of these guys do the same over the next year, or so.

That's a lot of pitching talent, but they're not even all of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects. In fact, one of the most interesting arms in the Cardinals' system hasn't been talked about much at all throughout the season because he has been on the shelf. But that could change soon.

Righty Tekoah Roby hasn't pitched in a game since July 10, 2025. He has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. But Cardinals fans could see him in action down in the minors soon. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom shared that Roby is "getting closer and closer" to getting into game action, as shared on X by Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Another Cardinals Prospect Is Nearing A Return

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tekoah Roby (38). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said prospect Tekoah Roby is 'getting closer and closer' to getting into a game as he continues rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Roby may face hitters in the coming days," Guerrero wrote. "Roby last pitched in a game on July 10, 2025."

Despite the fact that Roby has been on the shelf, he's the Cardinals' No. 12 overall prospect.

Last year, Roby made 16 total starts across Double-A and Triple-A and had a 3.10 ERA and an 87-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78 1/3 innings pitched. He was promoted to Triple-A for the first time in his professional baseball career and made six starts, while pitching to a 4.02 ERA. Roby was a third-round pick back in 2020 and looked like he was speeding towards a potential big league promotion before getting hurt last July.

If he can return and look like he did last year, a promotion to the majors at some point in 2027 certainly seems plausible for the 24-year-old.

Over the last few years, the biggest problem for the Cardinals arguably has been a lack of pitching depth. That's going to change. The Cardinals are loaded with potential pieces for the rotation at the top of the farm system and Roby is going to put himself into the mix as well.