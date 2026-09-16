Cardinals Didn't Make a Mistake Trading Lars Nootbaar Away

It's been over one month since the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, which means now is a good time to evaluate the moves made by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 2026 season is winding down and the Cardinals utilized the deadline to trade away veteran pieces and bolster the farm system. The deal that has been talked about the most was St. Louis' move to send Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for No. 4 overall prospect Alexander Frias and No. 11 prospect Josiah Ragsdale. That wasn't the only deal, though. The Cardinals traded former fan favorite Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed pitcher Daniel Eagen (was Arizona's No. 5 prospect), left-handed pitcher Sandro Santana and a player to be named later.

It was the right call for the Cardinals as well.

The Cardinals Made The Right Move

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates toward the dugout after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, the Cardinals' additions have looked really good so far in the St. Louis system. Eagen has made six starts for Double-A Springfield and logged a 4.15 ERA and an eye-popping 48-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 2/3 innings pitched. He's actually been better than he was in the Diamondbacks' system this year. He pitched in 20 games for Double-A Amarillo and had a 4.95 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched. So, the Cardinals already have him pitching at a higher level and the former third-round pick has potential for much more.

On top of Eagen, Santana also has been very good in the Cardinals' system. He made eight appearances with Double-A Springfield and logged a 1.04 ERA and an 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8 2/3 innings pitched. Santana also has pitched in five games for Triple-A Memphis and has logged a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Both hurlers look like they can helo this team out beyond the 2026 season, which was the whole point of the trade deadline. The Cardinals traded veterans away for controllable young pieces who can help this team into the future.

Eagen and Santana can do just that.

Nootbaar actually has been solid in Arizona as well. He has played in 33 games and is slashing .255/.366/.436 with an .802 OPS, four home runs and 15 RBIs. He's actually been pretty good. But the Cardinals added two very intriguing hurlers and opened up space for Joshua Báez — who actually has been better than Nootbaar. What else could you ask for? St. Louis made the right move.