Cardinals-Dodgers Finale Preview, Including Wether Report, Probables, More

The St. Louis Cardinals have a chance to go for a three-game series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Who saw that one coming heading into the series?

It's been talked about over and over that the Cardinals haven't had the second half of the season that they wanted to have. Plus, add all of the high-impact injuries the club has dealt with to that fact and you've got a club that should be losing games. The Cardinals are missing two of their starting pitchers and their starting middle infield, among plenty of others. Still, the Cardinals beat the two-time reigning champs on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Now, the club has a shot at a sweep against the Shohei Ohtani-less Dodgers.

Here's a preview for the Cardinals-Dodgers series finale.

Pitching Probbables

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinn Mathews (STL) vs. Tark Skubal (LAD)

If the Cardinals want to complete the sweep, they're going to have to get through one of the very best starting pitchers in baseball. Skubal has made 21 starts so far this season and he has a 2.84 ERA overall across 126 2/3 innings pitched. Skubal made 16 starts with the Detroit Tigers and had a 2.79 ERA before being traded to the Dodgers. The lefty has a 3.00 ERA in five starts with Los Angeles.

For the Cardinals, it's Mathews' turn through the rotation. Mathews has four starts under his belt in the majors and a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched. While the ERA number doesn't sound great, Mathews has allowed more than two runs in a game in just one of his four starts.

Weather Report

Oct 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2025 World Series logo on the field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Cardinals fan heading over to the game, you're in for a nice night. There's no rain in the forecast and the weather is expected to be in the mid-70s before the sun sets with a little bit of clouds. All in all, a perfect night for baseball.

Shohei Ohtani Out

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals won't have to go up against the game's best on Thursday night. Ohtani wasn't in the Dodgers' initial lineup as he deals with knee and biceps injuries. The Cardinals held him in check throughout the series beforehand. On Wednesday, Ohtani went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and a walk. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Leo Bernal Another Position

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal (13) celebrates hitting a 2 run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are certainly working Leo Bernal into the mix. The young slugger is getting action at his third different position on Thursday. On Tuesday, he debuted behind the plate. On Wednesday, he was a designated hitter. On Thursday, he's set to play first base. It's been a fun ride to kick off his young career and he'll look to keep the good times going on Thursday.