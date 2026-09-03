Cardinals 8, Dodgers 6: A Dream-Like Night for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals had one of their most absurd games of the season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, to say the least.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals kicked off their three-game series against the Dodgers with a wild 13-8 win over Los Angeles. Somehow, the Cardinals topped that contest on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals went down early, but were able to storm their way back and take down the Dodgers, 8-6 in 10 innings. Los Angeles had a 5-2 lead over St. Louis after the sixth inning, but the Cardinals scored two in the seventh and another run in the eighth to knot the score at five and force extra innings. Then, St. Louis scored three in the 10th inning to take the cake.

These next few weeks are going to be integral to the Cardinals' plans moving forward. There are young guys all across the roster getting opportunities right now to show whether or not they could be impactful in 2027. On Wednesday night, three of these guys powered St. Louis' comeback.

The Cardinals Had A Wild Night

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) throws to first base during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Saggese crushed his third homer of the season and drove in three of the Cardinals' eight runs overall throughout the night.

Thomas Saggese cuts the Dodgers' lead to one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxSuUnhctL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 3, 2026

Saggese blasted two homers in the series opener on Tuesday. The 24-year-old opened the season on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, but struggled offensively. He bounced around and wasn't getting consistent at-bats, and we didn't see the version of Saggese that fans have come to expect. When it comes to Saggese, he can really hit. He's back on the big league roster right now with Masyn Winn, JJ Wetherholt, and Blaze Jordan all on the Injured List and he already looks significantly better than he did early on.

In the seventh inning, Leo Bernal connected with his first big league homer of his professional baseball career. Bernal replaced Jimmy Crooks on the big league roster and is now getting a significant shot of his own down the stretch. Arguably, he's the best two-way catcher in the Cardinals' system in general. He's already made an impact. Bernal drove in two runs on Tuesday and followed with a homer and two more RBIs on Wednesday.

FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR LEO BERNAL! 💣 pic.twitter.com/kX4cBivvHN — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 3, 2026

Finally, fellow young slugger Joshua Báez joined the party as well with a two-run double in the 10th inning to help take the Cardinals over the top.

JOSHUA BÁEZ COMES UP BIG! pic.twitter.com/OBg9hZJRmp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 3, 2026

It was a wild game, to say the least. The young guys stepped up and now the Cardinals are back to .500 at 70-70 with 22 games left to go. What a night, St. Louis fans.