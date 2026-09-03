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Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 8, Dodgers 6: A Dream-Like Night for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals showed some guys on Wednesday as they took down the two-time reigning World Series champs.
Patrick McAvoy|
Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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St. Louis CardinalsLos Angeles Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals had one of their most absurd games of the season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, to say the least.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals kicked off their three-game series against the Dodgers with a wild 13-8 win over Los Angeles. Somehow, the Cardinals topped that contest on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals went down early, but were able to storm their way back and take down the Dodgers, 8-6 in 10 innings. Los Angeles had a 5-2 lead over St. Louis after the sixth inning, but the Cardinals scored two in the seventh and another run in the eighth to knot the score at five and force extra innings. Then, St. Louis scored three in the 10th inning to take the cake.

These next few weeks are going to be integral to the Cardinals' plans moving forward. There are young guys all across the roster getting opportunities right now to show whether or not they could be impactful in 2027. On Wednesday night, three of these guys powered St. Louis' comeback.

The Cardinals Had A Wild Night

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese
Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) throws to first base during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Saggese crushed his third homer of the season and drove in three of the Cardinals' eight runs overall throughout the night.

Saggese blasted two homers in the series opener on Tuesday. The 24-year-old opened the season on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, but struggled offensively. He bounced around and wasn't getting consistent at-bats, and we didn't see the version of Saggese that fans have come to expect. When it comes to Saggese, he can really hit. He's back on the big league roster right now with Masyn Winn, JJ Wetherholt, and Blaze Jordan all on the Injured List and he already looks significantly better than he did early on.

In the seventh inning, Leo Bernal connected with his first big league homer of his professional baseball career. Bernal replaced Jimmy Crooks on the big league roster and is now getting a significant shot of his own down the stretch. Arguably, he's the best two-way catcher in the Cardinals' system in general. He's already made an impact. Bernal drove in two runs on Tuesday and followed with a homer and two more RBIs on Wednesday.

Finally, fellow young slugger Joshua Báez joined the party as well with a two-run double in the 10th inning to help take the Cardinals over the top.

It was a wild game, to say the least. The young guys stepped up and now the Cardinals are back to .500 at 70-70 with 22 games left to go. What a night, St. Louis fans.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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