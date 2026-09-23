Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez's Breakout Turning Heads Across MLB

If you are a St. Louis Cardinals fan who has been fired up about all of the prospects who have shined for the club this season in the majors, just wait until 19-year-old Rainiel Rodriguez gets his opportunity.

It's been a great year for the Cardinals with guys making the jump to the big leagues and finding success. JJ Wetherholt, Leo Bernal, Joshua Báez and Quinn Mathews have all shown that they can make a big difference on a big league club. Bryan Torres is another rookie who has shown that he can help a club out in a depth role. The 2026 season has been a clear step in the right direction and there are plenty more top prospects to come with Rodriguez being the most intriguing.

Earlier in the week, Baseball America released its annual Minor League Player Of The Year list and unsurprisingly, Rodriguez nabbed the spot for St. Louis.

Rainiel Rodriguez Is Going To Be A Star

Springfield Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez sprints to third base against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game two of the Texas League Championship series in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Rodriguez is a 5-foot-10 right-handed hitter who signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2024 after hitting beyond his size every single time the Cardinals saw him," wrote Derrick Goold. "He has a stout build and he uses that to steady a balance swing that covers a lot of the zone with authority. Rodriguez has shown the ability to drive different types of pitches, even elevated fastballs, and can find extra-base hits all over the field. That kind of noise travels—even to the major league clubhouse."

It's not hard to see why Rodriguez was the pick. Rodriguez won the Texas League Batting title in Double-A and had one of the biggest breakouts of any player down in the minors. He played in 115 games between High-A and Double-A and slashed .324/.413/.574 with a .987 OPS, 27 home runs, 87 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 30 doubles, one triple, and 97 runs scored.

He got better as the season went on. From July 23, through the end of the season, he slashed .382/.447/.712 with a 1.158 OPS, 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 42 games.

Again, this guy is just 19 years old. There are 19-year-olds out there who are just kicking off their professional baseball journeys down in the Dominican Summer League or Florida Complex League. Instead, Rodriguez is just two steps away from the big leagues and has put himself in a position to at least be considered for the 2027 team.

Now, of course, he's a backstop. Bernal has the inside track to be the guy for the Cardinals to at least kick off the 2027 season. But Rodriguez also plays first base. Then, of course, the designated hitter spot could also be an option, depending on what happens with Iván Herrera this winter. Even if Rodriguez doesn't start the 2027 season in the majors, if he keeps playing like he did this season, his time will come on the sooner side.

The Cardinals have one of the very best farm systems in the league, and yet Rodriguez stood above all else. This kid is going to be a star, it's only a matter of time.