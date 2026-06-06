Cardinals Fans Need to Start Talking More About Alec Burleson

The vibes are high around the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026, to say the least.

The Cardinals have proved a lot of people wrong so far this season and entered the day on Saturday with a 33-28 record. That in itself is enough to surprise a lot of people out there. Before the 2026 season began, there were plenty of people around the league who thought the Cardinals would be much closer to the bottom of the standings in the National Leauge. That hasn't been the case.

Over the course of the season so far, guys like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Michael McGreevy have made a lot of headlines. But one guy who has been quietly great and deserves more credit than he has gotten is first baseman Alec Burleson.

The Cardinals Are Trending In The Right Direction

Jun 3, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

At this point last season, it wasn't even fully clear what Burleson's role with the Cardinals would be. Walker and Nolan Gorman were talked about as "runway" guys who were going to get opportunities no matter what. That wasn't the case with Burleson as much. But he played so well that he forced the issue and earned a consistent opportunity. Burleson went on to win the first Silver Slugger Award of his career. Over the course of the season, Burleson slashed .290/.343/.459 with an .801 OPS, 18 homers and 69 RBIs in 139 games played. He earned a consistent role with this club and has replaced Willson Contreras well at first base in 2026.

Burleson entered the day on Saturday slashing .291/.356/.457 with an .814 OPS, eight homers, 43 RBIs, 23 walks, 15 doubles and 30 runs scored. Burleson has been even better than he was last season and has played a good first base as well.

Replacing Contreras is no small feat. Contreras is a three-time All-Star and is playing well over with the Boston Red Sox, but the Cardinals haven't taken a step back at first base at all. Burleson has been incredible and should get talked about more than he has been.

While Walker and Wetherholt have been incredible, Burleson has been right up there with them. All in all, the Cardinals are trending in the right direction. St. Louis had three straight difficult seasons heading into the 2026 campaign. The vibes have completely shifted with the organization. Right now, the Cardinals look like a legit playoff team. If the Cardinals keep trending up, the club could be a contender as soon as 2027.