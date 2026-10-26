Cardinals Have Big Starting Rotation Problem to Figure Out

Should the St. Louis Cardinals give Matthew Liberatore another shot in the starting rotation in 2027? Or, should the Cardinals move him to a different role?

This is going to be one of the questions of the offseason for the organization. Liberatore entered the 2026 season in a secure spot. He was St. Louis' Opening Day starter and seemingly was the Cardinals' most secure starter. But things shifted throughout the season. Liberatore made 31 starts and had the most difficult season of his career to this point. The big lefty logged a 5.23 ERA in 155 innings pitched.

In comparison, Liberatore had a 4.21 ERA in 29 starts in 2025 as St. Louis transitioned him from the bullpen fully to the starting rotation. This is where the questions begin for St. Louis. Arguably, the rotation needs another veteran. There is talent all over the place, but if your rotation is five young guys, you're setting yourself up for potential failure. In Major League Baseball, it's not just about talent. The MLB season is very long. Players can't just have success for a short time, but need to find a way to stay healthy and maintain their success over an entire season. That's one of the reasons why it's important to have seasoned veterans around who have been around the block.

What To Do?

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last two years, the Cardinals were actually very good in the first half, but struggled in the second half of the season. That's not shocking when you have one of the youngest rosters in the game. St. Louis simply ran out of gas. If the Cardinals were to add a veteran starter, Liberatore would be the guy who seemingly would be on thin ice. Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante all had good 2026 seasons. Quinn Mathews showed a lot of promise as well.

But do you give Liberatore another shot? At this time last year, the same exact discussion was being had centered around Pallante. He had a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts in 2025, which was actually worse than Liberatore's 2026 season. St. Louis stuck by him and he had a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts in 2026.

When it comes to Liberatore, arguably the club should enter camp with him competing for a rotation spot. They don't need to make a decision right now. Let him fight for a job, but if things don't work out, then shift him to a multi-inning bullpen role. He tended to be solid in 2026 through the order the first or second time, but then would struggle afterward. He'd likely be very good in a role like that.

Think of what Aaron Ashby has been able to do for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout their run to the World Series this fall. That's the type of role that would fit Liberatore well, if he doesn't win a job in the 2027 rotation.

When it comes to the Cardinals' rotation, this is the biggest internal question and right now, there isn't a clear answer. That likely won't come until Spring Training.