Cardinals Realistic Moves to Fix Rotation, Bullpen Without Breaking the Bank

The St. Louis Cardinals need some more pitching this offseason before the 2027 Major League Baseball season gets here.

There's high-end help down in the minors who will help at some point. Prospects like Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke and Tekoah Roby all have the upside to help this club in the long run in the rotation. But there's no telling at this point when they will make the jump to the big leagues, and how they will adjust when they do. In the meantime, the Cardinals could use another veteran to pair with the young guys, as well as multiple bullpen arms.

Free agency is coming and that will be an obvious avenue for St. Louis to add. Here are six low-cost options who would stabilize the rotation and bullpen.

John Schreiber — Relief Pitcher

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher John Schreiber (56) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schreiber's market value is projected to be just over $2.8 million across one season, per Spotrac. Schreiber had a 3.28 ERA in 66 total appearances in the Kansas City Royals' and New York Yankees' bullpens in 2026. With New York, he had a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings down the stretch.

Lucas Giolito — Starting Pitcher

Jun 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Lucas Giolito (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giolito has an $8 million mutual option with the San Diego Padres. The vast majority of mutual options are declined each offseason. If Giolito hits free agency — which is very likely — he's someone with upside St. Louis should be all over. He had a 5.16 ERA in seven appearances with the Padres, including five starts. But he signed late. A full offseason of preparation would be good for him. In 2025, he had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Ryan Yarbrough — Relief Pitcher

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yarbrough is projected to land a deal in the neighborhood of one year and $2.66 million, per Spotrac. He had a 3.69 ERA in 38 total appearances with the Yankees in 2026.

Paul Blackburn — Relief Pitcher

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) delivers in the seventh inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackburn is a former All-Star and is coming off a great season in New York. He had a 1.69 ERA in 62 appearances and is projected to land a deal worth just over $7.6 million over one season, per Spotrac.

Jonathan Loaisiga — Relief Pitcher

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loaisiga had a 2.42 ERA in 67 appearances as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026. This winter, he's projected to land a deal in the neighborhood of $15.9 million across two seasons.

Jordan Montgomery — Starting Pitcher

Sep 19, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery had a 4.15 ERA in 13 appearances out of the Texas Rangers' bullpen in 2026. This was after he missed the entire 2025 season and pitched in 25 games in 2024 with the Diamondbacks after signing late. Now, he's seemingly healthy and has a full offseason to get ready for the 2027 campaign. He's the type of hurler the Cardinals should be betting on because he's a bounce-back candidate for the 2027 season.